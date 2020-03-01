NBA monitoring Coronavirus outbreak closely; consulting with Centers for Disease Control

The NBA has been consulting with the CDC and has been monitoring the situation closely

The Coronavirus outbreak has manifested fear and distress among the people. What started in Wuhan, China, has spread its wings to the other nations as well, causing a situation of havoc in a lot of countries. This outbreak has not only taken the lives of thousands of people, but also affected businesses, the global economy, and now, sports competitions.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been the most affected by the virus outbreak. With Japan also being under the grip of this virus, the Olympic committee is in a state of dilemma regarding the competition's commencement date.

Not only the Olympics, but other sports leagues around the world are closely monitoring the situation and playing the waiting game. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is one of them.

The United States of America, as of now, has relatively seen very few cases of Coronavirus. However, the NBA and the other leagues in the US have been keeping a close watch on the outbreak.

The NBA has been consulting the Centers for Disease Control about the issue and the possible measures to control it (if it happens). However, there are no plans for postponing any games.

Below is the statement that was given by the league to the Associated Press:

“The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount. We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”