NBA Most Improved Player 2021: January Power Rankings

Now that fans have witnessed a month of action, there is plenty reason for excitement at the performances of those players who have emerged as favorites for the NBA Most Improved Player award. The trophy recognizes the efforts by those that have improved their overall game in an array of ways while simultaneously becoming one of their team's leaders on both ends of the floor.

Brandon Ingram was the worthy winner of last season's NBA Most Improved Player award. After making the step away from the LA Lakers, Ingram was able to express himself and recorded 23.8 points and 6 rebounds per game. In our current January power rankings for the award, another player who has taken a step away from one of the Western Conference's top sides to improve his overall game tops the list.

Let's take a look at who the current frontrunners for the coveted trophy are.

NBA Most Improved Player 2021: 5 emerging stars to look out for after the first month of action

#1 Jerami Grant

Detroit Pistons Jerami Grant competes for jump ball

Jerami Grant is playing with all the freedom and importance that he expected from a move to Detroit. Having left the Denver Nuggets this offseason to advance his game as an assured starter, the small forward hasn't looked back and leads the way in our NBA Most Improved Player Power Rankings. Having been shifted to the position to accommodate Pistons star Blake Griffin, Jerami Grant has quickly taken the reins as the team's standout talent.

JERAMI GRANT scored a career-high 32 last night.



Last 7 Games

27.9 PTS

50.4% FG

45% 3PT

6.7 REB

3.6 AST

1.1 BLKpic.twitter.com/2VJ3yYnL5S — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 21, 2021

Grant has doubled his averages in points (25.9) and assists (2.6), while grabbing 6.1 rebounds so far this season and is taking 18.9 shots per game. Having been given the faith by the Pistons front office, Grant has more than repaid the favor and is showing why he bet on himself to move to a franchise where he would have more responsibility.

With a 7-foot-3 wingspan, Grant has the ability to blow past defenders and get to the rim. Although his talent is drawing the eyes of teams around the league, it is unlikely the forward moves having been given the freedom to express his play in a struggling Pistons side that is short of consistency on offense.

#2 Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

One player the Detroit Pistons let go of this offseason was center Christian Wood. Taking up the backup role to Griffin in Detroit, Wood has since switched to being Houston's big man and is thriving. The 25-year-old, though still advancing his craft, specifically against the more traditional bigs in the league, has emerged from obscurity to rise into second place in our power rankings for NBA Most Improved Player.

Christian Wood 👀 Coast-to-Coast@Chriswood_5 TONIGHT VS CHICAGO

30 POINTS / 11-16 FIELD GOALS / 9 REBOUNDS@HoustonRockets I #Rockets pic.twitter.com/eNQ9BelQnm — AT&T SportsNet SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) January 19, 2021

Wood is averaging 23.5 points and 10.8 rebounds along with 1.8 blocks per game. In the absence of James Harden, Wood has emerged as one of the Rockets standout talents and will be one of the franchise's building blocks in the years ahead. In a roster that includes injury-prone stars such as John Wall and Victor Oladipo, the young center is expected to be the Rockets standout star even if they miss out on the playoffs.