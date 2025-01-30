NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 14 ft. Cade Cunningham

There's some movement in this week's NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) rankings, with Cade Cunningham still at the top of the list. All players from last week remained inside the top five.

Evan Mobley had some subpar performances, causing him to slip outside the top three for the first time since the start of the season. Norman Powell is gaining some momentum after another fantastic week, while Jalen Williams suddenly had an explosion of production.

Let's look at Week 14's Most Improved Player power rankings courtesy of Sportskeeda.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 14

#1 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 14) - 29.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 29.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 9.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 9.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 25.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 9.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

The Detroit Pistons lost three of their games last week, but Cade Cunningham was not at fault with the way he performed. Cunningham had two 30-point games in that span, including a 35-point, 11-assist outing.

Despite the setback, Cunningham remains the favorite to win the Most Improved Player award. Expect the fourth-year guard to be named an All-Star for the first time.

#2 - Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers

Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 14) - 26.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 26.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (This Season) - 24.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 24.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 13.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Norman Powell continued to shine for the LA Clippers last week, helping the team go 3-1 in their four-game schedule. Powell's best game happened against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping 33 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The odds have also started to favor Powell, who was put into the starting lineup to replace Paul George.

#3 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 14) - 24.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 8.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 24.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 8.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (This Season) - 24.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

- 24.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

The Jimmy Butler saga continued to dominate the Miami Heat last week, but it hasn't stopped Tyler Herro's production. Herro remained in the running for Most Improved Player of the Year even though Miami went 2-2.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has taken over the responsibility from Butler, who is suspended ahead of the trade deadline.

#4 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 14) - 13.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG

- 13.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.7 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

- 18.2 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Evan Mobley might have averaged a double-double this week, but his only good game was a 22-point effort against the Miami Heat. Mobley is still trying to get his rhythm back after missing four games due to a calf injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man is still eligible for the Most Improved Player of the Year award as long as he doesn't suffer any long-term injury.

#5 - Jalen Williams | Forward | OKC Thunder

Jalen Williams | Forward | OKC Thunder (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

No. 5 Average (Week 14) - 27.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG

- 27.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 21.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 21.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (Last Season) - 19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.6 BPG

After being quiet offensively in the past two weeks, Jalen Williams finally put on a string of great performances. Williams averaged 27.7 points per game, showing why he was the initial favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the year.

The OKC Thunder has a superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but Williams is a huge part of the team's success.

