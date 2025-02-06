NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 15 ft. Amen Thompson

The race for the NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) of the Year continued to get tighter after Week 15, with Cade Cunningham retaining his spot at number one. Cunningham was named an All-Star for the first time, as well as two more players on this week's list.

Tyler Herro and Evan Mobley were also named All-Star reserves, which was both deserved for the season they were having. Norman Powell was snubbed in a loaded Western Conference, while Jalen Williams received the nod.

However, Williams is now out of the top five with Amen Thompson taking his place. Let's look at this week's Most Improved Player power rankings brought to you by Sportskeeda.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 15

#1 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Trending

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 15) - 32.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 10.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 32.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 10.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 25.6 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Cade Cunningham had another stellar week for the Detroit Pistons, showing his offensive prowess. Cunningham remains atop the Most Improved Player rankings after Week 15 as he continued to sustain his production at a high level.

The Pistons are expected to make the playoffs, or at least the play-in tournament, because of Cunningham's improvement.

#2 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 15) - 21.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 21.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 8.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

- 23.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Climbing one spot in this week's Most Improved Player rankings is Tyler Herro. The Miami Heat star remained stellar in Week 15 as his team's true number one option on offense.

With Jimmy Butler officially out of Miami, the Heat is officially Herro's team as he try to get them back to the postseason.

#3 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 15) - 13.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 0.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG

- 13.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.0 APG, 0.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG

- 18.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.9 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Evan Mobley also climbed in this week's Most Improved Player power rankings. Mobley did have one bad game in Week 15, but also had 30-point performance in a win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be the best team in the Eastern Conference mainly due to Mobley's play on both sides of the ball.

#4 - Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers

Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 15) - 26.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 26.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (This Season) - 24.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 24.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 13.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Norman Powell is back to his old spot from two weeks ago after playing just two games in Week 15. Powell missed one contest because of injury, but he remains eligible for the Most Improved Player award.

The latest odds are favoring Powell to win the MIP ahead of the other four guys on this week's rankings.

#5 - Amen Thompson | Guard | Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson | Guard | Houston Rockets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: NR

NR Average (Week 15) - 15.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 7.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG

- 15.3 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 7.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 13.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 BPG

- 13.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 9.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

The fresh face in the Most Improved Player rankings this week is Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets. Thompson primarily came off the bench early in the season, but an injury to Jabari Smith Jr. allowed him to flourish.

Even if Thompson doesn't take home the MIP this season, he'll likely end up as the favorite to win the award next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.