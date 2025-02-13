NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 16 before All-Star break ft. Cade Cunningham

This week's NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) power rankings had a few changes though the players in the top five remained the same. Cade Cunningham is still No. 1 on this list, with Tyler Herro falling outside of the Top 3.

Amen Thompson retained his place, holding Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks outside of the top five. Evan Mobley and Norman Powell are still pushing Cunningham in what might be a very tight race at the end of the season.

Let's look at the Most Improved Player rankings for Week 16 brought to you by Sportskeeda. It's the final list before the NBA takes a break and heads to San Francisco for the annual All-Star Weekend.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 16

#1 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 16) - 22.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.7 APG, 0.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

- 22.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 8.7 APG, 0.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 25.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Cade Cunningham retained his spot atop the Most Improved Player rankings for Week 16. Cunningham continued his breakout season, leading the Detroit Pistons to a 3-0 week.

The first time All-Star missed a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Pistons still won. He's the most important player in Detroit this season and moving forward into the next decade.

#2 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 16) - 22.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG

- 22.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG

- 18.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Evan Mobley moved one spot in this week's Most Improved Player power rankings. The Cleveland Cavaliers big man averaged a double-double last week, as the team went 3-0.

Mobley has been a revelation on the offensive side of the ball under coach Kenny Atkinson. His defense remains as influential as ever, turning himself into a two-way player this season.

#3 - Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers

Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 16) - 22.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 22.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 23.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 13.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Norman Powell was snubbed last week when the reserves for the All-Star Game were announced. With Anthony Davis ruled out, Powell was ignored again after Kyrie Irving was chosen as his replacement.

The LA Clippers star had another good week, with the team earning a 2-1 record. He continues to have a chip on his shoulder and winning the Most Improved Player of the Year this season will prove his doubters wrong.

#4 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 16) - 14.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 14.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG

- 23.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Tyler Herro dropped from second to fourth in this week's Most Improved Player power rankings. Herro remains one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award this season, but he had a rough Week 16.

The Miami Heat star played in just two games, which both resulted in losses. He also struggled to shoot the ball over the past two contests, bringing him down in the rankings.

#5 - Amen Thompson | Guard | Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson | Guard | Houston Rockets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

No. 5 Average (Week 16) - 15.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG

- 15.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 13.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG

- 13.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.3 BPG Average (Last Season) - 9.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Amen Thompson shone bright once again this week for the Houston Rockets. Thompson has turned into a star overnight after the Rockets gave him more minutes and put him in the starting lineup.

Thompson's rise over the past two months brought him into the Top 5 of the Most Improved Player conversation. If he can keep or even be better, there's a shot that he could win the trophy.

