NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 17 ft. Evan Mobley

Many players are going all in for individual awards, including the NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) of the Year award. With less than two months left in the regular season, teams getting ready for the playoffs. It's going to be tough for voters since there are plenty of legitimate candidates.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat, Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets and Norman Powell of the LA Clippers are the best choices.

Let's look at Sportskeeda's Most Improved Player power rankings after Week 17 of NBA action.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 17

#1 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 17) - 20.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG

- 20.3 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.6 BPG

- 18.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.6 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Evan Mobley regains the top spot in this week's Most Improved Player power rankings. Mobley's presence on both ends for the Cleveland Cavaliers has been vital to their success.

His best performance from last week was a near triple-double effort against the Memphis Grizzlies. He had 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks.

#2 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 17) - 25.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

- 25.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 7.8 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 24.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG

- 24.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.1 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Tyler Herro is now the No. 1 option for the Miami Heat with Jimmy Butler no longer there. Herro has stepped up his game just two years removed from being named Sixth Man of the Year.

The Heat guard is one of the favorites to win the Most Improved Player of the Year. He dropped a 40-piece against the Milwaukee Bucks last Sunday, but they still lost 120-113.

#3 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 17) - 29.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 10.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 29.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 10.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 25.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Cade Cunningham is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year. Cunningham has taken the Detroit Pistons from the worst team in the league to a legitimate playoff contender.

The first-time NBA All-Star was fantastic in Detroit's win over Atlanta, finishing with 38 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and three blocks.

#4 - Amen Thompson | Guard | Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson | Guard | Houston Rockets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 17) - 18.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG

- 18.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.8 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG Average (This Season) - 14.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.3 BPG

- 14.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.3 BPG Average (Last Season) - 9.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Amen Thompson continues to be the missing link for the Houston Rockets despite the team's struggles in the past three weeks. Thompson should get plenty of love in the Most Improved Player conversations toward the end of the season.

The Rockets guard's best game in Week 17 happened last night against the San Antonio Spurs. He put up 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

#5 - Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers

Norman Powell | Guard | LA Clippers (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 17) - 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 23.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 13.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.6 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Norman Powell should be higher on this list, but he has not played since the All-Star break due to a knee injury. Powell will have to avoid going below the minimum requirement for games played to be eligible for the Most Improved Player award.

Powell participated in the NBA 3-Point Shootout, but failed to move past the first round. He was also an All-Star snub, who could have benefitted from LeBron James' last-minute cancelation.

