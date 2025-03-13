NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 19 ft. Christian Braun

There's about a month left in the 2024-25 season, so the race for the NBA's Most Improved Player (MIP) award is getting tighter. For Week 19, there are no movements from the previous list, with Cade Cunningham still at the top as he continues his breakout campaign.

Evan Mobley remains an important part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' winning streak, while Tyler Herro is one of the few things positive with the Miami Heat at the moment. Dyson Daniels continues his impressive first season with the Atlanta Hawks, while Christian Braun is still the dynamo of the Denver Nuggets.

Let's look at this week's Most Improved Player power rankings brought to you by Sportskeeda.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 19

#1 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 19) - 28.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 28.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Cade Cunningham is still the favorite to win the Most Improved Player award this season, according to the latest betting odds. Cunningham continued his tremendous season with another big week for the Detroit Pistons.

His highlight from Week 19 was a near triple-double of 27 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists in a win over the Washington Wizards. The only negative is the number of turnovers last week, which was 20 in three games.

#2 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 19) - 17.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG

- 17.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

- 18.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Evan Mobley is the definition of solid for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. Mobley has been a steady presence on both ends of the floor though his stats don't really get noticed because the intangibles can't be calculated.

While the Most Improved Player of the Year is likely No. 1, Mobley should receive some votes for the campaign he's had. As mentioned above, his numbers don't pop out, but his impact can be felt if you watch the Cavs play.

#3 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 19) - 23.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

- 23.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 23.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.7 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

The Miami Heat has been on a bad run, with six losses in their last seven games. However, Tyler Herro is the only bright spot in a murky week that consisted of four defeats.

Herro did all he could on March 12, finishing with 31 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Like Evan Mobley, the Heat guard could gather some votes for the Most Improved Player award.

#4 - Dyson Daniels | Guard | Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels | Guard | Atlanta Hawks (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 19) - 15.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 15.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (This Season) - 14.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 14.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.1 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (Last Season) - 5.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Dyson Daniels remained at No. 4 for this week's Most Improved Player rankings. He was solid as a rock for the suddenly surging Atlanta Hawks, who are winners of four in a row.

Daniels has been a defensive menace for the Hawks, cementing himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He had a whopping 12 steals in just four games last week, not to mention his improved scoring.

#5 - Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

No. 5 Average (Week 19) - 16.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 16.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.3 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (This Season) - 15.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 15.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (Last Season) - 7.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Christian Braun's importance to the Denver Nuggets is more evident with Aaron Gordon's injury. Braun provides a lot of energy for the Nuggets though he's not as effective on the dunker's spot as Gordon.

Nevertheless, the third-year guard has proven that he's one of the Most Improved Players of the season. It won't be surprising if Braun finishes in the Top 3 of the MIP voting.

