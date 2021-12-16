NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: December 16th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

It has been a crazy week in the NBA. Big names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Zach LaVine have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Outbreaks on the Chicago Bulls roster caused the first two postponed games of the season.

History was also made this week as Stephen Curry became the official king of three-point shots after beating Ray Allen's record last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Jordan Poole was present for it and he had another big week for the Golden State Warriors.

Let's take a look to see if it had an effect on this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings.

#5 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 1; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 25; Games won - 14; Games lost - 11

Last Week: PPG - 14.5, APG - 2.4, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 20.3, APG - 3.7, RPG - 5.2

Last Week: FG% - 39.4%, 3P% - 25.0%

Overall: FG% - 44.0%, 3P% - 38.2%

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat falls into fifth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Herro missed one of their three games last week, but he still managed to average 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 21-year-old guard has a quad contusion and has missed four games this season.

With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo out of the lineup because of injuries, Herro has become the Heat's primary scorer. He's only started seven games so far, and seems more effective as a sixth man. But if more Heat players continue to miss games, Herro's usage goes up and he'll be on the rise in the NBA MIP power rankings again.

#4 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 28; Games won - 23; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 16.7, APG - 3.0, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 17.9, APG - 3.4, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 38.2%, 3P% - 26.3%, SPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 33.8%, SPG - 1.0

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors goes up to number four in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Poole helped the Warriors to a 2-1 record, while averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists last week. The third-year guard struggled with his show, but still found ways to score.

The Warriors are anticipating the return of Klay Thompson before the end of the year. That could mean Poole might get relegated to the role of sixth man or Thompson comes off the bench with a minutes restriction. Nevertheless, the Warriors are just going to get better.

Grant Liffmann @GrantLiffmann Jordan Poole this season...



3.9 ast Jordan Poole this season...First 15 games:16.5 pts42.6% fg28.6% 3pt2.7 reb3.2 astLast 10 games:20.2 pts48.2% fg43.2% 3pt4.0 rebs3.9 ast

