NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: December 2nd, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the 2021-22 NBA season enters the month of December, things are getting more exciting. The Phoenix Suns continue to roll with their winning streak, while the Brooklyn Nets are still the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets are back from injuries, while LeBron James of the LA Lakers enters the league's health and safety protocols. Injuries are starting to pile up in the league and it could have an impact on the race for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

Let's take a look and see if there are any changes for this week's Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings.

#5 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 19; Games won - 6; Games lost - 13

Last Week: PPG - 25.5, APG - 7.0, RPG - 10.5

Overall: PPG - 19.1, APG - 8.1, RPG - 8.5

Last Week: FG% - 46.5%, FT% - 78.6%, SPG - 1.5

Overall: FG% - 44.6%, FT% - 70.0%, SPG - 2.0

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs is back for this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings. Murray played in just two games last week, but he averaged 25.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also led San Antonio to a 2-0 week.

The Spurs might be in a rebuilding phase, but Murray is starting to show his potential. His defense has always been there and now his offense is starting to show. He's averaging a career high in scoring while also almost averaging a triple double. If Murray can have another great week, he could move higher on the list.

NBA @NBA



@DejounteMurray does it all and ties his career-best in scoring as the @spurs pick up the win! 29 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL

#4 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 21; Games won - 18; Games lost - 3

Last Week: PPG - 19.7, APG - 3.3, RPG - 3.3

Overall: PPG - 18.5, APG - 3.3, RPG - 3.1

Last Week: FG% - 46.5%, 3P% - 42.9%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 45.6%, 3P% - 34.7%, SPG - 1.1

Jordan Poole continues to have a career year for the Golden State Warriors as he stays at fourth in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Poole has solidified himself as a legitimate scoring option for the Warriors in the absence of Klay Thompson. He's averaging 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in his third NBA season.

Poole still needs to improve his shooting, but he can really shoot the ball when in rhythm. As the season progresses, there's a chance he'll improve as he continues to play alongside Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors. The only adjustment he has to make is when Thompson returns from injury. Will Poole be as effective or will his confidence be affected?

JORDAN POOLE IS ON FIRE. 16 PTS already.



JORDAN POOLE IS ON FIRE.16 PTS already.

