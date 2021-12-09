NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: December 9th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season is in fully swing and we're already in December as the action gets more entertaining night in and night out. Stephen Curry is closing in on becoming the NBA's all-time three-point king, while LeBron James and the LA Lakers finally had a statement win.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets now have a seven-game winning streak after snapping their 15-game losing skid. The Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz are still underrated, while the Memphis Grizzlies are 5-1 since Ja Morant went down with an injury.

Speaking of Morant, he was still number one in last week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings. Let's take a look at this week's list to see if Morant keeps his spot at the top.

#5 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 25; Games won - 21; Games lost - 4

Last Week: PPG - 15.3, APG - 4.3, RPG - 3.5

Overall: PPG - 18.0, APG - 3.5, RPG - 3.2

Last Week: FG% - 40.0%, 3P% - 33.3%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 44.8%, 3P% - 34.5%, SPG - 1.1

Jordan Poole continued his breakout season with another strong week last week. He helped the Golden State Warriors to a 3-1 record in last week's sleight of games, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. However, it did not help him maintain his position in this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings.

Poole has been really good this season as the third guard option on offense behind Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins. With the imminent return of Klay Thompson, it will be interesting to see how Poole adapts to a new role.

#4 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 23; Games won - 13; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 16.5, APG - 3.5, RPG - 4.8

Overall: PPG - 20.8, APG - 3.8, RPG - 5.3

Last Week: FG% - 41.0%, 3P% - 38.9%, FT% - 81.8%

Overall: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 39.2%, FT% - 86.4%

Like Jordan Poole, Tyler Herro continued his breakout season for the Miami Heat last week. He started two games in the absence of Jimmy Butler and came off the bench in the Heat's final two matchups of the week.

Herro averaged 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game last week as he helped Miami to a 2-2 record. He moved down one spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings because someone had a much better week than him.

