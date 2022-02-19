NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Anfernee Simons, Dejounte Murray and more | February 19th, 2022

The NBA is on a break, as the 2022 All-Star Weekend commences in Cleveland. While most players in the league are on vacation, some have been selected to participate in various competitions. Desmond Bane played in the Rising Stars Challenge, and will also compete in the three-point contest on Saturday night.

Ja Morant and Dejounte Murray will play in the All-Star Game as members of Team Kevin Durant. Morant is a starter, while Murray is part of the reserves after being named an injury replacement for Draymond Green.

Before proceeding to All-Star Saturday Night, here's a look at this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings:

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 39; Games lost - 17

Last Week: PPG - 22.0, APG - 3.3, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 17.9, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 52.0%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 41.9%, SPG - 1.2

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies remains in fifth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane played well, averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in three games last week.

The sophomore also represented the Grizzlies in the Rising Stars Challenge, as part of Team Isiah Thomas. He helped his team advance to the final before falling to Team Rick Barry. Bane will also participate in the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday Night.

#4 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 27; Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 21.7, APG - 4.3, RPG - 9.7

Overall: PPG - 20.0, APG - 3.6, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 38.2%, 3P% - 26.1%, FT% - 81.0%

Overall: FG% - 48.1%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 79.8%

Miles Bridges started last week poorly, with an eight-point performance in the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. However, Bridges could pick it up in the next two games before the All-Star break. He ended last week averaging 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

However, despite his strong finish to the week, he falls to fourth spot in our NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bridges did all he could last week, but it was not enough to prevent Anfernee Simons from climbing up the list.

