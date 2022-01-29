NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Anfernee Simons, Dejounte Murray and more | January 29th, 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is less than a month away, while the trade deadline is in less than two weeks. Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was named an All-Star starter, legitimizing his rise to superstardom this season. It also solidifies his case as the league's Most Improved Player.

Darius Garland also has a chance to be named an All-Star this season for leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a winning record. Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray and Miles Bridges are expected to get some consideration for their breakout seasons.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings and see if there are changes or if a new player makes their way into the top five.

#5 Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Miami Heat.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 43; Games won - 28; Games lost - 15

Last Week: PPG - 18.3, APG - 10.3, RPG - 1.7

Overall: PPG - 19.7, APG - 8.2, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 43.1%, 3P% - 33.3%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 46.7%, 3P% - 36.4%, SPG - 1.3

Darius Garland drops down to number five in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. It's not because his production was down since he still averaged 18.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 10.3 assists last week. It's due to the Cavaliers playing just three games last week.

Nevertheless, Garland is set to bounce back this week and produce more double-doubles for the Cavaliers. He's one of the reasons why Cleveland is just two games behind first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

#4 Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 3; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 43; Games won - 21; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 21.4, APG - 5.8, RPG - 2.8

Overall: PPG - 15.7, APG - 3.7, RPG - 2.6

Last Week: FG% - 46.4%, 3P% - 47.8%, FT% - 87.5%

Overall: FG% - 44.9%, 3P% - 40.5%, FT% - 91.8%

There's a new player to burst into the top five. Making his debut on the list is Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers. Simons is number four in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings after averaging 21.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in five games last week.

Simons has shown flashes of potential every since his rookie season, but he has taken his play to another level this year. With Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum missing time, Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups trusted Simons and he delivered.

StatMuse @statmuse Anfernee Simons tonight:



27 PTS

6 AST

11-17 FG

5-9 3P



He’s averaging 24.4 points and 7.1 assists on 49/44/90% shooting in January. Anfernee Simons tonight:27 PTS6 AST11-17 FG5-9 3PHe’s averaging 24.4 points and 7.1 assists on 49/44/90% shooting in January. https://t.co/f7n0KqUIWn

