NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray and more | March 26th, 2022

The race for the NBA playoffs and play-in tournament is heating up with less than three weeks left in the regular season. The Phoenix Suns have already clinched the best record in the league and homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, the top spot is still up for grabs, with teams such as the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the fray. The race for the Most Improved Player of the Year has also got interesting, following Ja Morant's injury.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings and see if there are any changes in the top five.

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 70; Games won - 49; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 25.7, APG - 5.7, RPG - 4.7

Overall: PPG - 18.2, APG - 2.7, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 62.2%, 3P% - 60.9%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 42.6%, SPG - 1.1

Desmond Bane remains at number five in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane has been carrying the scoring load for the Memphis Grizzlies in the absence of Ja Morant. The sophomore guard averaged 25.7 points in three games last week.

Bane has also been shooting at an incredible rate and efficiency since Morant went down. He's shooting at 62.2% from the field and 60.9% from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies are still winning despite not having Morant, thanks to Bane's exploits.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Grizzlies' team chemistry is something special this season Desmond Bane was ready to square up with his teammates after they crashed his postgame interviewGrizzlies' team chemistry is something special this season Desmond Bane was ready to square up with his teammates after they crashed his postgame interview 😂Grizzlies' team chemistry is something special this season https://t.co/5hOqRaCO0Z

#4 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 72; Games won - 36; Games lost - 36

Last Week: PPG - 20.0, APG - 5.3, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 20.0, APG - 3.9, RPG - 7.0

Last Week: FG% - 55.8%, 3P% - 37.5%, FT% - 81.3%

Overall: FG% - 48.9%, 3P% - 32.3%, FT% - 80.5%

Miles Bridges moves down to number four in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bridges has been playing well recently and is back to his early season form. In four games last week, he averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets have been playing well recently, going 3-1 last week. They are suddenly in the thick of a race for the play-in tournament, currently ninth in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets have a chance to make the playoffs, and Bridges could play a key role.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



Someone check on Eric Collins Miles Bridges over two Jazz playersSomeone check on Eric Collins Miles Bridges over two Jazz players 👀Someone check on Eric Collins 😅 https://t.co/TL1OPB4Ib9

#3 Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 34; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 23.7, APG - 13.0, RPG - 2.0

Overall: PPG - 21.4, APG - 8.6, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 42.4%, 3P% - 20.0%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 46.5%, 3P% - 36.9%, SPG - 1.2

Darius Garland climbed up to number three in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. He has been balling out since recovering from a back injury. In three games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, he averaged 23.7 points and 13.0 assists.

Garland is having a breakout season, becoming a first-time All-Star. He's one of the main reasons why the Cavaliers are expected to make the playoffs, their first without LeBron James since 1998. However, they have to avoid falling down the standings and into the play-in tournament.

💊 @HsgvensSon Darius Garland’s elite 3-level scoring ability. Pure scorer. Darius Garland’s elite 3-level scoring ability. Pure scorer. https://t.co/rAGZlRuxJk

#2 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 28; Games lost - 36

Last Week: PPG - 23.5, APG - 7.5, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 20.9, APG - 9.3, RPG - 8.3

Last Week: FG% - 47.4%, 3P% - 45.5%, SPG - 0.5

Overall: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 32.3%, SPG - 2.0

Dejounte Murray remains at number two in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. He's on a mission to help the San Antonio Spurs qualify for the play-in tournament. They are currently just two games behind the LA Lakers for the 10th and final spot.

Murray averaged 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists in two games last week, with his team winning both outings. The Spurs are looking to close the gap on the Lakers, so Murray has to continue playing like an All-Star. He has a legitimate shot at winning the MIP award this season, especially if Morant misses the rest of the regular season.

2️⃣↔️🏀 @Twowayh00ps



25.3 PPG

8.9 APG

8.3 RPG

2.1 SPG

48/34/84 Splits

56.9% TS%

Elite Defense



He’s been playing like a Superstar recently Dejounte Murray since all star break:25.3 PPG8.9 APG8.3 RPG2.1 SPG48/34/84 Splits56.9% TS%Elite DefenseHe’s been playing like a Superstar recently Dejounte Murray since all star break:▫️25.3 PPG▫️8.9 APG▫️8.3 RPG▫️2.1 SPG▫️48/34/84 Splits▫️56.9% TS%▫️Elite DefenseHe’s been playing like a Superstar recently https://t.co/qV6VQosN5m

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 35; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 27.6, APG - 6.7, RPG - 5.7

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 0.0%

Overall: FG% - 49.3%, 3P% - 34.0%, FT% - 76.2%

Ja Morant remains atop this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings despite not playing any games. Morant's season has been so great that he's still the favorite to win the MIP award even if he misses the rest of the regular season.

He is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a tweaked knee suffered against the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 18.

GrizzMuse @901Muse Ja Morant leads the league in points in the paint with 16.8PPG.



He is on pace to be the first guard to lead the league in points in the paint.



A historic season. Ja Morant leads the league in points in the paint with 16.8PPG. He is on pace to be the first guard to lead the league in points in the paint.A historic season. https://t.co/uHXzfwJeV4

The good news for the Grizzlies is that they are 16-2 without Morant this season. The superstar guard is expected to make it back just in time for the playoffs.

