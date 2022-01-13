NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Dejounte Murray, Miles Bridges and more | January 13th, 2022

The race for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year gets tighter every week with the regular season at its halfway point. Ja Morant is the favorite to win the award, with the Memphis Grizzlies point guard proving to be a superstar in just his third season.

Morant's teammate, Desmond Bane, has also made a case for the title as he continues to help Memphis win games. Miles Bridges and Dejounte Murray are neck-and-neck as well, with both players having All-Star seasons.

Lastly, Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole are both sixth men for their respective teams, but are also candidates for the Most Improved Player award.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings by Sportskeeda.

#5 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5.

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0.

Overall: Games played - 35; Games won - 22; Games lost - 13.

Last Week: PPG - 27.0, APG - 7.0, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 20.7, APG - 4.1, RPG - 5.1

Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, 3P% - 40.0%, SPG - 1.5

Overall: FG% - 42.9%, 3P% - 38.3%. SPG - 0.6

The Miami Heat had just two games last week, with Tyler Herro averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. The Heat have Herro coming off the bench to provide scoring and energy. He is shining as the sixth man this season, and is the favorite to win that particular award come the end of the season.

For this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings, Herro retains his position at number five. He could have been placed higher if the Heat had played at least one more game last week.

#4 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4.

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0.

Overall: Games played - 42; Games won - 28; Games lost - 14.

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 3.7, RPG - 4.7

Overall: PPG - 17.5, APG - 2.4, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 48.8%, 3P% - 54.2%, SPG - 1.7

Overall: FG% - 46.7%, 3P% - 42.7%, SPG - 1.0

The league has taken notice of Desmond Bane, who has shined for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Bane played a vital role for the Grizzlies when Ja Morant went down with injuries last month. He is showing no signs of slowing down now that Morant is back in the lineup.

The second-year guard played in three games last week, averaging 19.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Bane torched the LA Lakers and LA Clippers last week, but had a below-par game against the Golden State Warriors. For this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings, he remains in fourth place.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra