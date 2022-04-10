NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Darius Garland and more | April 9th, 2022

The NBA regular season is ending and the play-in tournament will start on April 12th. The top six teams in both conferences are already set, while the play-in seedings are still up in the air and will be decided on the final day of the regular season.

The race for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year may not be close, with Ja Morant as the favorite to win. However, Morant could be looked at as a superstar already and voters will choose some like Desmond Bane or Miles Bridges.

Nevertheless, here is the final NBA MIP power rankings of the season.

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 75; Games won - 52; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 18.5, APG - 2.0, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 18.2, APG - 2.8, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 40.6%, 3P% - 50.0%, SPG - 4.0

Overall: FG% - 45.9%, 3P% - 43.2%, SPG - 1.2

Desmond Bane ends the season at number five, averaging 18.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in his sophomore year in the NBA. Bane has become a vital part of the Memphis Grizzlies' rise in the standings. He's already one of the best three-point shooters in the league today.

The 23-year-old guard may not have the same potential as his teammate in Ja Morant, but he's one of the most improved players of the season. Being drafted 30th overall last year, Bane turned into one of the best shooting guards in the game today.

#4 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 79; Games won - 40; Games lost - 39

Last Week: PPG - 20.5, APG - 2.5, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 20.3, APG - 3.7, RPG - 7.0

Last Week: FG% - 55.8%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 80.0%

Overall: FG% - 49.3%, 3P% - 33.2%, FT% - 80.1%

Miles Bridges had a legitimate shot at winning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year earlier in the season. Bridges had his breakout year, but so did the other three atop on the list. He finished the season averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The 24-year-old swingman went from being a slasher to a scoring threat for the Charlotte Hornets. Bridges improved his shooting and scoring ability. He ends his fourth NBA season shooting 49.3% from the field, 33.2% from beyond the arc and 80.1% from the free throw line.

#3 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 30; Games lost - 37

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 21.2, APG - 9.3, RPG - 8.4

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, SPG - 0.0

Overall: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 33.0%, SPG - 2.0

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs drops to number three in the final week of the season. Murray has missed the last five games due to an upper respiratory illness. However, the Spurs still managed to win four of those games and qualify for the play-in tournament.

Murray had the best season of his career, averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists and a league-leading 2.0 steals. He shot 46.3% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point area. He also became a first-time NBA All-Star and set the Spurs' franchise record for triple-doubles.

#2 Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 36; Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 26.3, APG - 7.5, RPG - 2.5

Overall: PPG - 21.8, APG - 8.6, RPG - 3.3

Last Week: FG% - 44.7%, 3P% - 50.0%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 46.1%, 3P% - 38.1%, SPG - 1.3

Darius Garland ends the season at number two in the NBA's MIP power rankings. Garland was a vital part of the Cleveland Cavaliers' resurgence, eventhough they struggled at the end of the season. The Cavaliers will have a winning season despite falling in the play-in tournament.

The third-year guard earned his first All-Star selection, averaging 21.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists. He was lights out from beyond the arc, shooting at 38.1%. Garland has put himself as one of the pillars of Cleveland basketball alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 35; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 27.6, APG - 6.7, RPG - 5.7

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 0.0%

Overall: FG% - 49.3%, 3P% - 34.0%, FT% - 76.2%

Ja Morant will likely end up winning the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award this season. Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league. He was a first-time All-Star after averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Morant established himself as a legitimate superstar in the league despite missing a lot of games due to injuries. The Grizzlies are a dark horse because of Morant and the scary part is the team has a record 20-4 without him. The next challenge for the 21-year-old is to win the MVP.

