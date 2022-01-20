NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Darius Garland, Ja Morant and more | January 20th, 2022

With the NBA regular at its halfway point, several sports analysts have announced their midseason awards. For the Most Improved Player of the Year Award, experts from CBS Sports had a three-way tie with Desmond Bane, Darius Garland and Miles Bridges.

Sports Illustrated favors Bridges, while NBC Sports cannot decide between Memphis Grizzlies teammates Bane and Ja Morant. Just like the NBA MVP this season, the Most Improved Player is an open race with a lot of great candidates. But if it's up to oddsmakers, Morant is currently the favorite to win the award at the end of the season.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings and see if there are any changes from the previous list.

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 45; Games won - 30; Games lost - 15

Last Week: PPG - 20.7, APG - 2.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 17.7, APG - 2.4, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 31.6%, SPG - 1.7

Overall: FG% - 47.0%, 3P% - 42.0%, SPG - 1.1

Desmond Bane slides down to fifth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane was still solid in three games last week, averaging 20.7 points on 50.0% shooting. He helped the Grizzlies to a 2-1 record last week, but missed one game.

The sophomore guard entered the league's health and safety protocols on January 19th. Bane will have to isolate himself for five days if he's asymptomatic. If not, he needs to test negative twice over a span of 24-hours if he wants to get cleared. The Grizzlies are in the middle of a tough schedule and they need Bane more than ever.

Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA Grizzlies' Desmond Bane is now in the league's health and safety protocols. Grizzlies' Desmond Bane is now in the league's health and safety protocols.

#4 Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 40; Games won - 25; Games lost - 15

Last Week: PPG - 25.3, APG - 12.5, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 19.8, APG - 8.0, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 30.8%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 46.9%, 3P% - 36.6%, SPG - 1.3

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers makes his way into the top five in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Garland enters at number four and it was hard ignoring his breakout season for the Cavaliers. With the team in playoff contention, Garland may get his first nod as an All-Star.

The third-year guard is averaging 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season. But his play over the past two weeks has been simply amazing, registering a double-double in five of his last six games.

Tony Pesta @Tony_Pesta Here are 2 minutes of Darius Garland throwing DIMES Here are 2 minutes of Darius Garland throwing DIMES https://t.co/0vYNp4CHbK

Edited by David Nyland