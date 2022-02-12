NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and more | February 12th, 2022

The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with plenty of deals shocking the entire league.

The stand-out deal saw the Philadelphia 76ers finally get rid of Ben Simmons in exchange for James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets. The deal will improve both teams and prepare them for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis found a new home in Sacramento as the Kings shipped Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield to the Indiana Pacers.

It was indeed a crazy deadline, but it's now time to focus on the race for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings and see if there are any changes in the top five.

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 53; Games won - 37; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 11.3, APG - 3.0, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 17.6, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 37.5%, 3P% - 26.7%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 46.1%, 3P% - 41.2%, SPG - 1.1.

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies moves down one spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane averaged just 11.3 points and shot 37.5% from the field in three games last week. He started the week with two single-digit scoring performances, which is the reason for his drop.

Bane had only seven points against the Orlando Magic and followed it up with a five-point outing in the win over the LA Clippers. However, he did redeem himself with a 22-point performance in an easy victory against the Detroit Pistons last Wednesday.

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz RT if @DBane0625 is your pick for the three point contest RT if @DBane0625 is your pick for the three point contest https://t.co/gq51k6MAV1

#4 Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1, Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 22; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 22.3, APG - 4.3, RPG - 2.0

Overall: PPG - 16.1, APG - 3.7, RPG - 2.7

Last Week: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 39.4%, FT% - 80.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 39.2%, FT% - 88.8%.

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers climbs one spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. He had a better week than Desmond Bane, as he averaged 22.3 points and shot 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Even though Simons and the Trail Blazers won just one game last week, it was a good victory against the LA Lakers. The 22-year-old had an amazing game, with 29 points and five assists.

In the absence of Damian Lillard due to injury and the trade of CJ McCollum, Simons is expected to produce more towards the end of the season.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Anfernee Simons on FIRE from deep Anfernee Simons on FIRE from deep 🔥 https://t.co/DqrMg0gJvA

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra