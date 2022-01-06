×
NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and more | January 6th, 2022

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Juan Paolo David
ANALYST
Modified Jan 06, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Listicle

The NBA is almost halfway through the regular season as voting for starters in the All-Star Game in Cleveland began last Christmas Day. Even though the usual superstars are expected to start, there will surely be first-time All-Stars.

One of those players making the case for his first All-Star Game is Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. He's having a breakout season wherein he is becoming a legitimate superstar. Morant is also one of the favorites to win the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year Award and was ranked first in last week's power rankings.

Let's take a look at this week's MIP power rankings and see if there are any newcomers or changes that happened.

#5 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 33; Games won - 20; Games lost - 13

Last Week: PPG - 18.0, APG - 4.5, RPG - 4.8

Overall: PPG - 20.3, APG - 3.9, RPG - 4.9

Last Week: FG% - 29.1%, 3P% - 26.2%

Overall: FG% - 42.2%, 3P% - 38.2%

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat moves down to the fifth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Herro remained healthy last week, playing in all four games with the Heat. However, he was ejected in their last matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Herro was solid for the Heat, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The only reason he dropped one spot in the power rankings was his shooting. Herro struggled last week, shooting just 29.1% from the field and 26.2% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Herro loves the 4th quarter.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture https://t.co/e0ElkTltuH

#4 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 39; Games won - 25; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 17.4, APG - 2.3, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 45.3%, 3P% - 37.5%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 46.6%, 3P% - 41.6%, SPG - 1.0

Desmond Bane continues his impressive sophomore season as he climbs to number four in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane has been an important part of the Memphis Grizzlies, along with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Bane averaged 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games last week. The Grizzlies went 3-0 and are currently on a six-game winning streak. If you ask Morant who's the favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year Award, Desond Bane is his answer.

Desmond Bane twitter.com/TheNBACentral/…
Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
