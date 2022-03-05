NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and more | March 5th, 2022

The NBA regular season is less than two months away from drawing to a close. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have proven to be dark horse contenders, with Morant playing like a superstar.
Some teams are dealing with injuries, while others are starting to get their full squad back. It's going to be an exciting final stretch, with a lot of great matchups every day. The race for the Most Improved Player could be over, though.
On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings and see if there's a new player at number one.
#5 Desmond Bane
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5
Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1
Overall: Games played - 60; Games won - 41; Games lost - 19
Last Week: PPG - 12.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 4.0
Overall: PPG - 17.5, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.5
Last Week: FG% - 30.2%, 3P% - 31.8%, SPG - 0.7
Overall: FG% - 45.0%, 3P% - 41.0%, SPG - 1.1.
Desmond Bane remains in fifth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved power rankings. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been fairly quiet since the All-Star break, averaging just 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games last week.
Bane struggled from beyond the arc in his first three games after the All-Star break, going 4-for-20. However, the sophomore guard caught fire in the loss to the Boston Celtics. He hit five three-point shots out of his ten attempts.
#4 Anfernee Simons
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3
Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0, Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 25; Games lost - 31
Last Week: PPG - 13.5, APG - 5.0, RPG - 1.0
Overall: PPG - 17.0, APG - 3.9, RPG - 2.6
Last Week: FG% - 32.1%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 71.4%
Overall: FG% - 44.3%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 88.1%.
Anfernee Simons drops one place to fourth in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers played just two games last week. Simons averaged just 13.5 points and 5.0 assists, while shooting only 32.1% from the field.
It has been a tough week for the Blazers, as they suffered blowout losses to the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. That's the reason why Simons' production was limited last week. He averaged just 28.5 minutes per game due to the lopsided losses.
#3 Miles Bridges
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4
Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 29; Games lost - 33
Last Week: PPG - 20.0, APG - 3.7, RPG - 6.7
Overall: PPG - 19.9, APG - 3.6, RPG - 7.2
Last Week: FG% - 53.7%, 3P% - 38.5%, FT% - 84.6%
Overall: FG% - 48.3%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 80.1%.
Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets is up to number three in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. He played very well last week, averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games.
Bridges put on a show in the heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Pistons, scoring 29 points and adding ten rebounds, five assists and three blocks. He underwhelmed in the loss to the Bucks before helping Charlotte beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.
#2 Dejounte Murray
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #2
Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2
Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 23; Games lost - 32
Last Week: PPG - 25.0, APG - 7.5, RPG - 7.5
Overall: PPG - 20.3, APG - 9.4, RPG - 8.4
Last Week: FG% - 47.6%, 3P% - 37.5%, SPG - 2.5
Overall: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 32.1%, SPG - 2.0.
Dejounte Murray had another strong week last week, averaging 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals. Murray played in two of three games for the San Antonio Spurs last week. He missed the clash against the Miami Heat due to a minor injury.
The one-time All-Star returned against the Memphis Grizzlies, but struggled with his shooting. Murray regained his form three days later, though, putting up 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the loss to the Sacramento Kings.
#1 Ja Morant
Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #1
Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1
Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 31; Games lost - 19
Last Week: PPG - 45.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.0
Overall: PPG - 27.8, APG - 6.6, RPG - 5.8
Last Week: FG% - 57.5%, 3P% - 55.0%, FT% - 83.3%
Overall: FG% - 49.6%, 3P% - 34.3%, FT% - 76.0%.
Ja Morant has separated himself from the pack, as he remains atop in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings.
Morant had a ridiculous week last week, averaging a whopping 45.3 points in three games. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 57.5% from the field and 55.0% from the three.
He had his best game against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring a franchise-record 52 points. Morant also made two of the best plays of the season, dunking on Jakob Poeltl and hitting an amazing buzzer-beater in a span of three minutes.
Morant is truly having a spectacular season, but would he win the MIP and MVP award this season?