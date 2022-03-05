NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and more | March 5th, 2022

The NBA regular season is less than two months away from drawing to a close. Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have proven to be dark horse contenders, with Morant playing like a superstar.

Some teams are dealing with injuries, while others are starting to get their full squad back. It's going to be an exciting final stretch, with a lot of great matchups every day. The race for the Most Improved Player could be over, though.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings and see if there's a new player at number one.

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 60; Games won - 41; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 12.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 17.5, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 30.2%, 3P% - 31.8%, SPG - 0.7

Overall: FG% - 45.0%, 3P% - 41.0%, SPG - 1.1.

Desmond Bane remains in fifth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved power rankings. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been fairly quiet since the All-Star break, averaging just 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games last week.

Bane struggled from beyond the arc in his first three games after the All-Star break, going 4-for-20. However, the sophomore guard caught fire in the loss to the Boston Celtics. He hit five three-point shots out of his ten attempts.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆☔️ @GrizzGotNext A short montage of every Desmond Bane 3 pointer in 2022 A short montage of every Desmond Bane 3 pointer in 2022🎯 https://t.co/cudzLByMZk

#4 Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0, Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 25; Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 13.5, APG - 5.0, RPG - 1.0

Overall: PPG - 17.0, APG - 3.9, RPG - 2.6

Last Week: FG% - 32.1%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 71.4%

Overall: FG% - 44.3%, 3P% - 40.0%, FT% - 88.1%.

Anfernee Simons drops one place to fourth in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers played just two games last week. Simons averaged just 13.5 points and 5.0 assists, while shooting only 32.1% from the field.

It has been a tough week for the Blazers, as they suffered blowout losses to the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. That's the reason why Simons' production was limited last week. He averaged just 28.5 minutes per game due to the lopsided losses.

#3 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 29; Games lost - 33

Last Week: PPG - 20.0, APG - 3.7, RPG - 6.7

Overall: PPG - 19.9, APG - 3.6, RPG - 7.2

Last Week: FG% - 53.7%, 3P% - 38.5%, FT% - 84.6%

Overall: FG% - 48.3%, 3P% - 30.8%, FT% - 80.1%.

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets is up to number three in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. He played very well last week, averaging 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games.

Bridges put on a show in the heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Pistons, scoring 29 points and adding ten rebounds, five assists and three blocks. He underwhelmed in the loss to the Bucks before helping Charlotte beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Miles Bridges doing Miles Bridges things Miles Bridges doing Miles Bridges things 👀 https://t.co/dLQpv78HH4

#2 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 0; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 55; Games won - 23; Games lost - 32

Last Week: PPG - 25.0, APG - 7.5, RPG - 7.5

Overall: PPG - 20.3, APG - 9.4, RPG - 8.4

Last Week: FG% - 47.6%, 3P% - 37.5%, SPG - 2.5

Overall: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 32.1%, SPG - 2.0.

Dejounte Murray had another strong week last week, averaging 25.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals. Murray played in two of three games for the San Antonio Spurs last week. He missed the clash against the Miami Heat due to a minor injury.

The one-time All-Star returned against the Memphis Grizzlies, but struggled with his shooting. Murray regained his form three days later, though, putting up 29 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the loss to the Sacramento Kings.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Dejounte Murray almost brought the Spurs back Dejounte Murray almost brought the Spurs back 😳 https://t.co/vDj919bAVo

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 31; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 45.3, APG - 4.0, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 27.8, APG - 6.6, RPG - 5.8

Last Week: FG% - 57.5%, 3P% - 55.0%, FT% - 83.3%

Overall: FG% - 49.6%, 3P% - 34.3%, FT% - 76.0%.

Ja Morant has separated himself from the pack, as he remains atop in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings.

Morant had a ridiculous week last week, averaging a whopping 45.3 points in three games. He also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 57.5% from the field and 55.0% from the three.

He had his best game against the San Antonio Spurs, scoring a franchise-record 52 points. Morant also made two of the best plays of the season, dunking on Jakob Poeltl and hitting an amazing buzzer-beater in a span of three minutes.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Deep three

Poster dunk

Wild buzzer-beater

Franchise-record 52 Pts Ja Morant did this all in one gameDeep threePoster dunkWild buzzer-beaterFranchise-record 52 Pts Ja Morant did this all in one game 😳✅ Deep three✅ Poster dunk✅ Wild buzzer-beater✅ Franchise-record 52 Pts https://t.co/y6mRvjTb0X

Morant is truly having a spectacular season, but would he win the MIP and MVP award this season?

