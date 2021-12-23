NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Miles Bridges and more | December 23rd, 2021

With Christmas just around the corner, the NBA is facing a tough challenge due to the rising cases of COVID-19 infection among players. Superstars such as Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks have entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Only eight teams currently have no players in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The remaining 22 players have at least one player affected by it. Teams such as the Nets, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers have had outbreaks leading to postponed games.

On that note, here's a look at this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings and see if the current COVID-19 outbreak has had any effect.

#5 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 26; Games won - 15; Games lost - 11

Last Week: PPG - 26.0, APG - 5.0, RPG - 1.0

Overall: PPG - 20.5, APG - 3.7, RPG - 5.1

Last Week: FG% - 47.1%, 3P% - 62.5%

Overall: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 39.3%

Tyler Herro remains at number five for this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings. Herro sat down most of last week due to a quadriceps injury. He returned on Tuesday for the game against the Indiana Pacers.

He came off the bench and played just 21 minutes. However, he managed to score 26 points with one rebound and five assists in his team's 125-96 win. Herro has played much better off the bench this season. The Heat are likely to do that for the rest of the season, unless a bunch of injuries happen.

#4 Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 28; Games won - 23; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 17.9, APG - 3.4, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, SPG - 0.0

Overall: FG% - 44.2%, 3P% - 33.8%, SPG - 1.0

Jordan Poole missed all of last week after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. He was the first Golden State Warriors player to be placed in isolation this season. Poole is having a breakout campaign for the Warriors, and is one of the favorites to win the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

The third-year guard is averaging 17.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game before entering protocols. Poole will have to isolate for ten days, or could be cleared if he has two negative tests in a span of 24 hours.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Golden State’s Jordan Poole has been listed as out in the league’s Covid protocols. Golden State’s Jordan Poole has been listed as out in the league’s Covid protocols.

