NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Tyler Herro, Ja Morant and more | December 30th, 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, many NBA teams are facing an uphill battle with players entering health and safety protocols. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are almost back at full strength after almost two weeks of playing with depleted lineups.

However, the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards have full-blown outbreaks. The NBA has changed its rules on asymptomatic players, lowering the number of days a player needs to isolate.

The uncertainty of the situation on a week-to-week basis has led to some players getting opportunities.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings and see if a new face enters the top five or if there is a new number one.

No. 5: Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 36; Games won - 22; Games lost - 14

Last Week: PPG - 23.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 17.3, APG - 2.2, RPG - 4.3

Last Week: FG% - 47.1%, 3P% - 47.1%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 46.7%, 3P% - 42.0%, SPG - 1.0

Desmond Bane stepped up after Ja Morant went down with a knee injury. Now that Morant's back, Bane has shown he can play great with him in the lineup. He averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games last week.

That's enough for Bane to crack into the top five of the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings this week. The second-year guard is having a breakout season for a surprising Memphis Grizzlies team that is fourth in the Western Conference.

StatMuse @statmuse Desmond Bane this season:



— More PTS than Tyler Herro

— More PPG than Seth Curry

— More 3PM than Damian Lillard

— More 3PG than Trae Young

— Better FG% than Jaylen Brown

— Better 3P% than Devin Booker

— Better FT% than Steph Curry Desmond Bane this season:— More PTS than Tyler Herro— More PPG than Seth Curry— More 3PM than Damian Lillard— More 3PG than Trae Young— Better FG% than Jaylen Brown— Better 3P% than Devin Booker— Better FT% than Steph Curry https://t.co/0znTK4yr66

No. 4: Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 29; Games won - 18; Games lost - 11

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 5.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 20.6, APG - 3.9, RPG - 5.0

Last Week: FG% - 46.7%, 3P% - 61.5%

Overall: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 40.8%

Tyler Herro was back on the Miami Heat's bench last week with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup. However, Herro proved he does not need to start to be effective. He averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in three wins last week.

With Jordan Poole missing games for the second straight week, Herro moves into fourth spot in this week's power rankings. But with Desmond Bane's consistency and Poole getting cleared to return, Herro's time on the list could be in jeopardy.

Overtime @overtime



32 PT

5/7 3PT

6 REB

3 AST



Strong 6MOY candidate 👀

(via



Another GREAT NIGHT for Tyler Herro off the bench 🎯 @raf_tyler 32 PT5/7 3PT6 REB3 ASTStrong 6MOY candidate 👀(via @MiamiHEAT Another GREAT NIGHT for Tyler Herro off the bench 🎯 @raf_tyler 32 PT 5/7 3PT 6 REB 3 AST Strong 6MOY candidate 👀(via @MiamiHEAT)https://t.co/dzwktheOv6

