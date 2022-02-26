NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Miles Bridges and more | February 26th, 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend has come and gone, with the 75th Anniversary Team getting the recognition it deserves. It was an amazing weekend of basketball entertainment, especially if you don't count the Slam Dunk contest.

It's now time for the home stretch of the regular season as teams will battle it out for playoff positions. The contenders will look to thoroughly separate themselves from the pretenders.

With less than two months to go before the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which players in the race for the NBA's Most Improved Player can take their game to the next level.

Let's take a look at this week's MIP power rankings and see if there are any changes in the top five.

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane at the 2022 NBA All-Star - MTN DEW 3-Point Contest.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 0; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 39; Games lost - 18

Last Week: PPG - 14.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 17.8, APG - 2.5, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 33.3%, 3P% - 25.0%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 45.8%, 3P% - 41.5%, SPG - 1.2.

Desmond Bane remains in the top five of the NBA's Most Improved Player power rankings this week. Bane played in just one official game last week, scoring 14 points and adding three rebounds in the 119-114 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But it was an amazing week for Bane, who participated in the 3-Point Contest and the Rising Stars Challenge. Along with Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, he won the inaugural Clorox Clutch Challenge. Grizzlies fans will surely be hoping that it won't be the last trophy Bane lifts this season.

#4 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 28; Games lost - 31

Last Week: PPG - 11.0, APG - 7.0, RPG - 10.0

Overall: PPG - 19.9, APG - 3.6, RPG - 7.3

Last Week: FG% - 45.5%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 48.1%, 3P% - 30.5%, FT% - 79.8%.

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets enter this week's NBA Most Improved power rankings at number four once again. Bridges did not participate in any event at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, but he could have given the Slam Dunk contest some excitement.

In the Hornets' first game back after the break, Bridges almost had a triple-double in the win over the Toronto Raptors. He finished the game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

The Hornets have also struggled over the past month, just like Bridges, but did well to get one over the Raptors.

