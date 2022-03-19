NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Ja Morant, Miles Bridges and more | March 19th, 2022

With about a month remaining in the NBA regular season, the race for the play-in tournament spots is getting intense. In the Eastern Conference, the margin of error for the likes of Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets is minimal.

Meanwhile, the race in the Western Conference is also jam-packed with the likes of Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans in contention. The San Antonio Spurs also have a chanc, but will need to win most of their remaining games.

Meanwhile, the race for the NBA's Most Improved Player just got interesting as a new player has entered the top five. On that note, here are this week's power rankings:

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 46; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 3.7, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 17.8, APG - 2.6, RPG - 4.5

Last Week: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 47.6%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 45.3%, 3P% - 41.7%, SPG - 1.1

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies starts off this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings at number five. Bane moved down a spot despite averaging 19.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games last week.

It's not because Bane fared poorly. He's back to his best after struggling following the All-Star break. He shot the ball well last week, at 46.3% from the field and a whopping 47.6% from beyond the arc. It's just that the one at number four forced his way into the conversation with a stellar outing.

NBA @NBA



Desmond Bane: 21 PTS, 8 REB

Ja Morant: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 18 PTS, 5 REB 7 Grizzlies score in double-figures including Desmond Bane who added 21 points to lift the @memgrizz to their 3rd-straight win! #GrindCity Desmond Bane: 21 PTS, 8 REBJa Morant: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 10 ASTJaren Jackson Jr.: 18 PTS, 5 REB 7 Grizzlies score in double-figures including Desmond Bane who added 21 points to lift the @memgrizz to their 3rd-straight win! #GrindCityDesmond Bane: 21 PTS, 8 REBJa Morant: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 10 ASTJaren Jackson Jr.: 18 PTS, 5 REB https://t.co/596mF5Jbhd

#4 Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 33; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 24.0, APG - 10.3, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 21.3, APG - 8.4, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 38.8%, 3P% - 35.0%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 46.8%, 3P% - 37.8%, SPG - 1.2

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers is back in the NBA Most Improved Player power rankings this week. Garland forced his way to fourth spot after averaging 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 10.3 assists in four games last week.

The Cavaliers went only 2-2 last week, but Garland came up huge in their two wins. The All-Star is back in conversation for MIP after recovering from a back injury. Garland will now try to lead Cleveland back to the playoffs, possibly with homecourt advantage.

StatMuse @statmuse Darius Garland last 8 games:



26 PTS | 19 AST

17 PTS | 10 AST

41 PTS | 13 AST

24 PTS | 10 AST

25 PTS | 7 AST

24 PTS | 13 AST

22 PTS | 7 AST

24 PTS | 14 AST Darius Garland last 8 games:26 PTS | 19 AST17 PTS | 10 AST41 PTS | 13 AST24 PTS | 10 AST25 PTS | 7 AST24 PTS | 13 AST22 PTS | 7 AST24 PTS | 14 AST https://t.co/rgnME0LKVz

#3 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 68; Games won - 33; Games lost - 35

Last Week: PPG - 22.5, APG - 6.0, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 20.0, APG - 3.8, RPG - 7.0

Last Week: FG% - 60.7%, 3P% - 70.0%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 48.5%, 3P% - 32.0%, FT% - 80.5%

Miles Bridges remains at number three in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bridges was spectacular for the Charlotte Hornets last week even though he played only two games. He averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists.

The Hornets are hitting their stride at the right moment, and Bridges is one of their key players. With a play-in tournament spot in their sight, Charlotte has to finish strong to give themselves the opportunity to make some noise. Currently, they are tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

HornetsMuse @CHAHornetsMuse



• 20.7 PTS

• 5.4 REB

• 5.4 AST

• 52 FG%

• 41.5 3P%

• 84.6 FT%



Point Miles Miles Bridges in March:• 20.7 PTS• 5.4 REB• 5.4 AST• 52 FG%• 41.5 3P%• 84.6 FT%Point Miles Miles Bridges in March:• 20.7 PTS• 5.4 REB• 5.4 AST• 52 FG%• 41.5 3P%• 84.6 FT%Point Miles 👀 https://t.co/Cf23wwHNs9

#2 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 62; Games won - 26; Games lost - 36

Last Week: PPG - 24.3, APG - 9.7, RPG - 7.3

Overall: PPG - 20.9, APG - 9.3, RPG - 8.4

Last Week: FG% - 42.9%, 3P% - 38.1%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 46.2%, 3P% - 31.8%, SPG - 2.1

Dejounte Murray continued his strong season with another stellar week last week for the San Antonio Spurs. Murray averaged an incredible 24.3 points, 7.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds, while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.

The Spurs are 2.5 games behind the 10th and final play-in tournament spot. If they want to keep their playoffs hopes alive, Murray has to play his heart out and avoid any serious injuries. He is second in the league in triple doubles (12), which is also a Spurs record for a season.

StatMuse @statmuse Dejounte Murray in 2022:



24.1 PPG

8.4 RPG (3rd among guards)

10.0 APG (3rd in NBA)

2.2 SPG (1st in NBA)



He had 26/9/12/4s tonight. Dejounte Murray in 2022:24.1 PPG8.4 RPG (3rd among guards)10.0 APG (3rd in NBA)2.2 SPG (1st in NBA)He had 26/9/12/4s tonight. https://t.co/CCNzwICtM9

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 35; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 23.0, APG - 7.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 27.6, APG - 6.7, RPG - 5.7

Last Week: FG% - 48.6%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 71.4%

Overall: FG% - 49.3%, 3P% - 34.0%, FT% - 76.2%

Ja Morant is still number one in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Morant missed the game in midweek due to back soreness but still averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists, while shooting 48.6% from the field.

If the regular season ended today, Ja Morant would be the clear winner of the MIP Award. Morant has taken his game to a new level this season, becoming a superstar in the process.

He's also the leader of the team as they battle the Golden State Warriors for second place in the Western Conference.

