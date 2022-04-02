NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Miles Bridges, Darius Garland and more | April 2nd, 2022

The NBA playoffs are fast approaching, with the Phoenix Suns already securing the best record in the league. The Suns will have homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs, while the rest of the NBA are battling for positioning.

The top four teams in the East are still in shambles, while the race for the play-in tournament spots is getting exciting in both conferences. As for the race for the Most Improved Player award, Ja Morant is the favorite to win it. However, with Morant possibly missing the rest of the regular season, someone else could sneak in and steal the award.

On that note, here's a look at this week's MIP power rankings and see if there are any changes in the top five:

#5 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 73; Games won - 52; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 19.3, APG - 3.7, RPG - 2.7

Overall: PPG - 18.2, APG - 2.8, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 46.7%, 3P% - 55.6%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 46.0%, 3P% - 43.0%, SPG - 1.2.

Desmond Bane remains at number five in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane has been on a tear this month, especially in the last two weeks in the absence of Ja Morant. The third-year man averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three games last week.

The Memphis Grizzlies have already secured a playoff spot and are expected to finish in second place. With just four games left in their regular-season schedule, Bane could be rested alongside other Grizzlies starters. In Memphis' 122-114 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, the team was without four of their starters.

StatMuse @statmuse Desmond Bane last 5 games:



22 PTS | 3 AST | 5 3PT | +31 +/-

20 PTS | 5 AST | 2 3PT | +10 +/-

30 PTS | 5 AST | 5 3PT | +40 +/-

23 PTS | 5 AST | 6 3PT | +20 +/-

24 PTS | 7 AST | 3 3PT | +24 +/-



Shooting 56/58/91% in that span. Desmond Bane last 5 games:22 PTS | 3 AST | 5 3PT | +31 +/-20 PTS | 5 AST | 2 3PT | +10 +/-30 PTS | 5 AST | 5 3PT | +40 +/-23 PTS | 5 AST | 6 3PT | +20 +/-24 PTS | 7 AST | 3 3PT | +24 +/-Shooting 56/58/91% in that span. https://t.co/9U9EEZxaV0

#4 Darius Garland

Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 63; Games won - 35; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 24.0, APG - 8.8, RPG - 3.8

Overall: PPG - 21.5, APG - 8.7, RPG - 3.4

Last Week: FG% - 42.9%, 3P% - 44.0%, SPG - 2.5

Overall: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 37.4%, SPG - 1.3

Darius Garland moved down to fourth spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Garland played well last week, averaging 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists in four games. However, the Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to win games in the most important stretch of the regular season.

The Cavaliers have been slowed down by injuries, with Garland trying his best to carry the team. With five games left in their schedule, Cleveland is looking to finish in the top six to avoid the play-in tournament. Nonetheless, the Cavaliers are poised to end their season with a winning record.

Cavaliers Nation @WeAreCavsNation Darius Garland is on pace to join Magic Johnson as the only players in NBA history to finish a season averaging 20+ points, 8+ assists, 46+ percent from the field and 90+ percent from the foul line



Via HoopsHype Darius Garland is on pace to join Magic Johnson as the only players in NBA history to finish a season averaging 20+ points, 8+ assists, 46+ percent from the field and 90+ percent from the foul lineVia HoopsHype https://t.co/qayp3htUXY

#3 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 75; Games won - 38; Games lost - 37

Last Week: PPG - 27.3, APG - 2.0, RPG - 8.3

Overall: PPG - 20.3, APG - 3.8, RPG - 7.1

Last Week: FG% - 52.5%, 3P% - 45.0%, FT% - 69.2%

Overall: FG% - 49.0%, 3P% - 32.9%, FT% - 80.1%

Miles Bridges climbed to number three in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. He has been a vital part of the Charlotte Hornets' sudden surge. In three games last week, the fourth-year man was unstoppable, averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Bridges is one of the main reasons why the Hornets are in a three-way tie for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Hornets are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have a shot at making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

NBA TV @NBATV Miles Bridges threw down the windmill Miles Bridges threw down the windmill 😤 https://t.co/dk36taxZQy

#2 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #2

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 30; Games lost - 37

Last Week: PPG - 27.0, APG - 9.0, RPG - 10.3

Overall: PPG - 21.2, APG - 9.3, RPG - 8.4

Last Week: FG% - 47.4%, 3P% - 42.1%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 46.3%, 3P% - 33.0%, SPG - 2.0

Dejounte Murray remains at number two in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. The San Antonio Spurs are in the thick of the race for the 10th and final spot for the play-in tournament. Murray has been the catalyst in the Spurs' resurgence in the final stretch of the season.

In three games last week, Murray averaged a near triple-double of 27.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 9.0 assists. The Spurs went 2-1 last week and went ahead of the LA Lakers in the standings. With just five games remaining, Murray will have to play his best if the team wants to qualify for the play-in.

StatMuse @statmuse



15.7 21.2 PPG

7.1 8.4 RPG (2nd among guards)

5.4 9.3 APG (4th in league)

1.5 2.0 SPG (1st in league)

All-Star



All this coming off an ACL tear 4 years ago. Dejounte Murray, MIP?15.721.2 PPG7.18.4 RPG (2nd among guards)5.49.3 APG (4th in league)1.52.0 SPG (1st in league)All-StarAll this coming off an ACL tear 4 years ago. Dejounte Murray, MIP?15.7 ➡️ 21.2 PPG7.1 ➡️ 8.4 RPG (2nd among guards)5.4 ➡️ 9.3 APG (4th in league)1.5 ➡️ 2.0 SPG (1st in league)All-Star ✅All this coming off an ACL tear 4 years ago. https://t.co/cQJWwMK43L

#1 Ja Morant

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #1

Last Week: Games played - 0; Games won - 0; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 56; Games won - 35; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 0.0, APG - 0.0, RPG - 0.0

Overall: PPG - 27.6, APG - 6.7, RPG - 5.7

Last Week: FG% - 0.0%, 3P% - 0.0%, FT% - 0.0%

Overall: FG% - 49.3%, 3P% - 34.0%, FT% - 76.2%

Ja Morant is still atop this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings despite not playing since Mar. 18. He has been out due to right knee soreness after tweaking his knee against the Atlanta Hawks. He's set to be re-evaluated next week, with the possibility of returning just in time for the playoffs.

Even though Morant has only played 56 games this season, he's the favorite to win the Most Improved Player Award.

GrizzMuse @GrizzlyMuse



1. Ja Morant - 16.8

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 15.7

3. Nikola Jokic - 15.4

4. Lebron James - 14.3



Ja Morant is 6’3. NBA leaders in points in the paint per game:1. Ja Morant - 16.82. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 15.73. Nikola Jokic - 15.44. Lebron James - 14.3Ja Morant is 6’3. NBA leaders in points in the paint per game:1. Ja Morant - 16.82. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 15.73. Nikola Jokic - 15.44. Lebron James - 14.3Ja Morant is 6’3. 🔙🔜 https://t.co/9WXouKGFr4

In his third year in the league, he's averaging 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, while shooting 49.3% from the field and 34.0% from beyond the arc.

