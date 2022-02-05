NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIP) Power Rankings featuring Miles Bridges, Ja Morant and more | February 5th, 2022

The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend is now shaping up well and rosters for the All-Star Game and Rising Stars have been revealed.

As announced last week, Ja Morant will be a starter for the Western Conference. In addition to Morant, Darius Garland was also named an All-Star reserve for the Eastern Conference.

However, Garland only played one game last week due to a back injury and is out of the top five in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Maybe he can get it back once he's fully healthy or even after the All-Star break when he's got some additional rest.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA MIP power rankings and see who's new in the top five.

#5 Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons Portland Trail Blazers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #4

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 0; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 47; Games won - 21; Games lost - 26

Last Week: PPG - 16.8, APG - 3.8, RPG - 3.8

Overall: PPG - 15.7, APG - 3.7, RPG - 2.7

Last Week: FG% - 35.8%, 3P% - 28.9%, FT% - 72.7%

Overall: FG% - 43.9%, 3P% - 39.2%, FT% - 89.3%.

Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers falls one spot in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. It was a down week last week for Simons, as he averaged just 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in four games. The Blazers were also really poor last week, losing all four games they played.

Simons also struggled offensively last week, shooting just 35.8% from the field and under 30.0% from beyond the arc. His free throw shooting took a dip as well as he made just 72.7% from the bonus line.

With Damian Lillard still out and Norman Powell traded, Simons is in line for more shots and touches. He will look to improve his numbers next week.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The emergence of Anfernee Simons allows for the Blazers to move off the balance of Norman Powell's long-term contract -- and gives the Clippers a proven two-way wing to partner with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The emergence of Anfernee Simons allows for the Blazers to move off the balance of Norman Powell's long-term contract -- and gives the Clippers a proven two-way wing to partner with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

#4 Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 50; Games won - 34; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 22.0, APG - 2.3, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 18.0, APG - 2.4, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 42.9%, 3P% - 40.7%, SPG - 1.7

Overall: FG% - 46.5%, 3P% - 41.8%, SPG - 1.1

Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies is back in the top five in this week's NBA Most Improved Player power rankings. Bane enters at number four after averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in three games last week. He was out for more than 10 days prior to that due to entering the league's health and safety protocols.

Bane had his best game since returning against the Philadelphia 76ers. He put up 34 points, seven rebounds, one assist and three steals. For his breakout season, Bane was also named to the Rising Stars Challenge as part of Team Isiah Thomas.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



34 points (5-9 from deep)

7 rebounds

3 steals



Young stud. Desmond Bane tonight:34 points (5-9 from deep)7 rebounds3 stealsYoung stud. Desmond Bane tonight:34 points (5-9 from deep)7 rebounds3 stealsYoung stud. 😤 https://t.co/nDBdibmpIW

