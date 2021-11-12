NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: November 11th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the 2021-22 NBA season continues, there's been many storylines to monitor during the opening month of action. Many teams across the league have impressed so far, including the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards. Other teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and LA Lakers have gotten off to slow starts, thanks to inconsistent plays.

As the season progresses, the buzz around some of the notable awards around the NBA gets heated up as well. There have been some serious jumps in production around the league from many players compared to the previous season. On that note, here's a look at this week's installment of the Most Improved Player power rankings.

#5 Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has impressed this year.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 11; Games won - 4; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 17.3, APG - 7.5, RPG - 7.5

Overall: PPG - 18.4, APG - 8.2, RPG - 7.9

Last Week: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 77.8%

Overall: FG% - 44.5%, 3P% - 33.3%, FT% - 73.9%.

Although the San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start in the 2021-22 NBA season, point guard Dejounte Murray has been a bright spot.

The versatile two-way guard continues to take strides forward in his game, and is off to a fabulous start in the opening month of play. Murray showed improvement to his game last year. But it looks as if the crafty floor general is taking another step forward this NBA season for the Spurs.

During the last week, Murray filled up the box scores in a big way. In four games, he averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. He continues to find himself right in the mix for the Most Improved Player of the year award. He should remain a part of the power rankings if his impressive performances continue.

#4 Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has been outstanding so far.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #3

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 11; Games won - 10; Games lost - 1

Last Week: PPG - 27.3, APG - 2.3, RPG - 2.3

Overall: PPG - 17.8, APG - 3.4, RPG - 2.9

Last Week: FG% - 57.1%, 3P% - 46.9%, FT% - 100%

Overall: FG% - 43.8%, 3P% - 32.2%, FT% - 95.0%.

There's no denying that Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has been one of the most impressive players in the NBA this year. The Warriors have turned into the talk of the basketball world. They've shot out of the gate, and have been one of the most impressive teams this NBA season. One of the main reasons for the team's success has been the improved play of Jordan Poole.

The 22-year-old guard has lighted the scoring column. In the last week, Poole put up some remarkable performances.

In three NBA games, Poole averaged 27.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 57.1% from the field. Although Poole finds himself at fourth overall in this ranking, he could climb up if he continues to produce at this level.

