NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: November 18th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Almost a month into the 2021-22 NBA season, there have been a lot of exciting games and amazing plays, as well as unfortunate injuries and troubling controversies. The Golden State Warriors are reigning supreme early in the season with the best record in the league.

The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards are making noise in the Eastern Conference, while the LA Lakers continue to struggle without the injured LeBron James. The Phoenix Suns have a ten-game winning streak despite issues surrounding their owner.

Ja Morant has also become an NBA superstar in front of our very eyes with his jaw-dropping performances this season. Meanwhile, Miles Bridges is no longer just a slasher, but almost a complete player. Take a look at this week's NBA Most Improved Player rankings to see if there are any movements or newcomers.

#5 OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 15; Games won - 7; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 22.0, APG - 2.0, RPG - 4.0

Overall: PPG - 20.1, APG - 2.7, RPG - 5.4

Last Week: FG% - 47.9%, 3P% - 45.5%, SPG - 1.7

Overall: FG% - 43.0%, 3P% - 36.6%, SPG - 1.5

OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors enters the NBA Most Improved Player rankings for the first time this season. Anunoby is having his breakout season with the Raptors, as he leads them in scoring with 20.1 points per game.

The 24-year-old star certainly took advantage of Pascal Siakam's absence, but he has shone despite the play of rookie Scottie Barnes and sniping point guard Fred VanVleet. Anunoby showcased his improved play in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers by scoring 29 points on 47.4% shooting from the field and going 6-for-10 from behind the arc.

#4 Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - #5

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 14; Games won - 4; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 21.0, APG - 7.7, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 18.9, APG - 8.1, RPG - 8.1

Last Week: FG% - 50.9%, 3P% - 33.3%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 45.9%, 3P% - 33.3%, SPG - 2.1

The San Antonio Spurs are in a full blown rebuild and Dejounte Murray is at the helm of it. Murray may be in his fifth season in the NBA, but he's finally having a breakout season as the Spurs' primary option on offense. He has rewarded them with near triple-double averages of 18.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game this season.

That is one of the reasons why Murray has climbed to fourth in the NBA's Most Improved Player rankings this week. The 25-year-old guard registered his second triple-double of the season against the LA Lakers. He's already third on the franchise's all-time triple-double list and the fastest player in Spurs history to register 250 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists to start the season.

