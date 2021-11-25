NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: November 25th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Another exciting week in the NBA has passed. LeBron James of the LA Lakers made his return from injury in Boston and was involved in a crazy scuffle in Detroit. The Golden State Warriors are still the best team in the league, while the Houston Rockets finally ended their 15-game losing streak against the Chicago Bulls.

The race for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year has also started to heat up. A familiar face returns to the top five, while a newcomer will makes his debut on the list. OG Anunoby is out due to suffering an injury and Dejounte Murray did not do enough to warrant a spot in the top five.

Let's take a look at this week's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year power rankings.

#5 Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 19; Games won - 10; Games lost - 9

Last Week: PPG - 23.3, APG - 5.5, RPG - 3.0

Overall: PPG - 18.7, APG - 4.6, RPG - 3.5

Last Week: FG% - 44.9%, 3P% - 25.0%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 38.7%, SPG - 0.8

Tyrese Maxey has been consistently good for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. Maxey is now the regular starting point guard for the Sixers, with Ben Simmons still not cleared to return. He was quiet in the first few weeks of the season, but has to carry Philly due to many injuries to the squad.

Maxey is averaging 18.7 points per game this season, almost a ten-point improvement from his rookie year. If he continues to produce for the Sixers, it will be hard to ignore Maxey as one of the favorites to win the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

ESPN @espn TOUGH finish from Tyrese Maxey 😤 TOUGH finish from Tyrese Maxey 😤 https://t.co/yXsf7PNBHu

#4 Jordan Poole

Charlotte Hornets v Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors.

Previous week's NBA MIP Power Ranking - NA

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 18; Games won - 16; Games lost - 2

Last Week: PPG - 22.5, APG - 3.5, RPG - 4.5

Overall: PPG - 18.3, APG - 3.3, RPG - 3.1

Last Week: FG% - 53.4%, 3P% - 48.4%, SPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 45.5%, 3P% - 33.1%, SPG - 1.1

Jordan Poole is back in the NBA Most Improved Player power rankings this week at number four. Poole had a huge week for the Golden State Warriors as he averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in four games. He also shot the ball extremely well at 53.4% from the field and 48.4% from beyond the arc.

Poole has been the starting shooting guard for the Warriors, with Klay Thompson still out due to injury. He's one of the breakout stars of the season and one of the favorites to win the NBA Most Improved Player Award. Poole scored back-to-back 30+ points last week against the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jordan Poole’s climb in Year 3 has made the Warriors even scarier 📈🚀 Jordan Poole’s climb in Year 3 has made the Warriors even scarier 📈🚀 https://t.co/4Rl12gtUHt

