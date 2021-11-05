NBA Most Improved Player of the Year: November 4th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

The 2021-22 NBA season is off to a great start and has certainly thrown some surprise packages at the fans. The Toronto Raptors are on a roll in the East despite Pascal Siakam's absence, while the Milwaukee Bucks have been underwhelming by their standards. The Charlotte Hornets have faced a dip in form, while the Nets are regaining theirs with each passing game.

The race for the NBA's Most Improved Player award is also heating up, with several candidates vying for the coveted prize.

Here are the latest power rankings for the same.

#5 Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 8; Games won - 2; Games lost - 6

Last Week: PPG - 20.9, APG - 7.8, RPG - 5.1

Overall: PPG - 18.3, APG - 8.4, RPG - 7.8

Last Week: FG% - 51.4%, 3P% - 40.2%, FT% - 70.00

Overall: FG% - 44.4%, 3P% - 35.3%, FT% - 70.00

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray is having a breakout season in the NBA and has been the only positive for Gregg Popovich's side so far. He's doing it all for the Spurs, whether it's on the offensive or the defensive side of the ball. Murray plays the point guard position, but his tactical flexibility and tactical acumen have helped him guard players 1-4.

The Spurs are going through a poor spell of form, but Murray has ensured that teams around the league take notice of him.

#4 Tyler Herro

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 7; Games won - 6; Games lost - 1

Last Week: PPG - 24.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 4.2

Overall: PPG - 22.4, APG - 6.0, RPG - 4.4

Last Week: FG% - 55.2%, 3P% - 55.3%, FT% - 83.00

Overall: FG% - 47.2%, 3P% - 40.8%, FT% - 85.00

Tyler Herro was mercilessly ridiculed for his form last NBA season but has bounced back in style this year, shutting all his critics up. Herro is coming off the bench for the Heat and is averaging a stellar 22 points and six rebounds per game. His decision-making has improved massively, and his work with the weights in the summer has enabled him to get to the rim with ease.

The Heat have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and Herro has played a major role in it.

