NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season: Top 5 candidates ft. Jalen Brunson (Week 14)

With weeks to go before the NBA 2024-25 season heads into the All-Star break, the MVP race heats up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander taking the top spot while Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to trade positions between two and three.

Jalen Brunson finds himself taking the fifth spot, while Donovan Mitchell's surge in scoring sees him find a place in Week 14 of our MVP ladder. Anthony Davis' rich run of form sees him narrowly miss out as the big was key in the LA Lakers' four-game winning streak to take fifth place in a stacked West.

On that note, here's a look at the top five MVP candidates as Week 14 of the NBA comes to a close.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season: Top 5 candidates ft. Jalen Brunson (Week 14)

#5 Jalen Brunson | New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are on the rise. The guard has been consistent for the side, and that has resulted in the five-game winning streak for New York. His playmaking has been his strength with his 30-point, 15-assist game against the Denver Nuggets serving as the best example.

Stats PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Week 14 25.0 2.0 10.7 1.7 0.3 57.4 61.1 Season 25.8 2.9 7.4 0.9 0.0 48.8 40.3

Such has been the rise that the guard's exploits have Nikola Jokic calling Brunson and the Knicks as a top 5 side to win the NBA championship this season.

#4 Donovan Mitchell | Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell has been on a tear this past week, propping up solid numbers as the Cavaliers look to consolidate their number one position in the East. While they dropped two games to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets, they cut the three-game losing streak with bounce-back wins over the Rockets again and the Miami Heat.

Stats PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Week 14 31.3 2.5 6.5 2.0 0.3 50.6 41.9 Season 23.7 4.4 4.6 1.4 0.2 44.4 39.7

Mitchell's consistency sees him feature in the weekly NBA MVP rankings. He has been the side's scoring leader with 23.7 points.

#3 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are on a three-game losing streak, and that factor sees Nikola Jokic slip a rung despite his stellar performances. Jokic racked up a DD2 and a TD3 in his last three games.

Stats PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Week 14 26.3 10.8 12.0 1.0 1.0 61.8 44.4 Season 30.0 13.1 10.6 1.8 0.7 57.0 47.4

Jokic's video game numbers continue to leave the NBA world stunned as he averages a triple-double this season and is the only player in the league to do so this season.

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Speaking of video-game numbers, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been right alongside Jokic as he averages a healthy 31.7 points and 12.2 rebounds. The 'Greek Freak' has three 30+ point performances in his last three games in Week 14 and seven of his last 10 games have seen him cross 30 points and over.

Stats PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3p% Week 14 33.8 13.8 4.3 0.5 1.0 63.2 0.0 Season 31.7 12.2 5.8 0.7 1.3 60.8 14.3

Having made no secret of the fact that he wants to win his third MVP, Antetokounmpo appears to be a man on a mission as the Bucks take fourth place in the East.

#1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to hold the top spot in the NBA MVP 2024-25 rankings. The Thunder guard continues to drop massive numbers, including a 50-burger against the Golden State Warriors.

Stats PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Week 14 39.3 3.0 4.0 1.3 0.0 50.6 38.5 Season 32.1 23.8 4.8 2.1 1.1 52.8 35.1

Despite SGA's dominance, OKC has been on a rough run dropping three of their last six games. However, what's been a standout is the guard's prolific scoring with two 50+ point outings in four games.

