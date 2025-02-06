NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season: Top 5 candidates ft. LeBron James (Week 15)

The NBA 2024-25 MVP race features a string of new names amid what has been a league-altering trade deadline. With weeks left for the All-Star break in San Francisco, the MVP race tightens even as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic continue to take the top spots in Week 15 of the season.

LeBron James and Jayson Tatum find a slot in the rankings while Giannis Antetokounmpo slips a couple of rungs. On that note, here's a look at Week 15 of our weekly NBA MVP rankings.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season: Top 5 candidates ft. LeBron James (Week 15)

#5 LeBron James | LA Lakers

LeBron James -LA Lakers

Week 15 stats: 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 1.0 steals. 0.0 blocks

LeBron James makes our weekly NBA MVP cut for the first time this season after his stellar performances in recent weeks. If his 21 first-half points against the LA Clippers were any indication, James showed he was still ready to compete at a higher level. In his last five games, 'The King' propped up one TD3 and one DD2 as the Lakers concluded their Grammy road Trip 5-1.

James' solid performances come amid Anthony Davis missing a game and subsequently traded to the Dallas Mavericks. At 40, the 4x NBA champion made it clear that he could bend games at will as he demonstrated against the Knicks and the Clippers.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Week 15 stats: 32.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks

The Bucks didn't have a productive last five games, blowing four of them. They are currently on a three-game losing skid and that dips Giannis Antetokounmpo's stocks despite the forward continuing to dish out big numbers. Antetokounmpo has become a 30-point metronome with five 30+ point outings in his last five games. All five were DD2s, though Milwaukee didn't see the wins for all of his efforts.

#3 Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Jayson Ttaum - Boston Celtics

Week 15 stats: 28.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks

Jayson Tatum makes a return to the NBA MVP race after his consistent performances put the Celtics on track with a four-game winning streak. His best game last week came against the Philadelphia 76ers, as he notched up a double-double with 35 points and 11 assists, showing his floor general abilities. The forward is third on our list, courtesy of his consistency and mercurial performances.

#2 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 15 stats: 30.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks

Nikola Jokic continues to hold down the No. 2 spot in our rankings. The 3x NBA MVP has been dishing out NBA 2Kesque numbers as the Nuggets hold the fourth spot in an even more stacked Western Conference. 'The Joker' continues averaging a triple-double and remains among the season leaders in the three categories.

#1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

Week 15 stats: 37.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has no made secret of the fact that he's gunning for his maiden MVP, and his efforts to keep the team's loss count under 10 show that the Thunder and SGA are here to stay. That he has done so without the presence of center Chet Holmgren makes it all the more impressive.

