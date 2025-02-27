NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 19): Nikola Jokic back to No.1 as Nuggets hit hot streak

Nikola Jokic re-takes the top spot in Week 19 of our NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) rankings. 'The Joker' was in top form as the Denver Nuggets sizzled with a four-win streak. While they dropped one contest to the LA Lakers, Jokic and the side made amends with a solid 125-116 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander slips a rung after losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves twice in their last five games. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum round up the five as we take a look at the week's standings.

With the season reaching the business end, the NBA MVP favorites toggle between Jokic and SGA as both stars look to end their regular season stretch with a flourish.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 19): Nikola Jokic takes top spot

#5 Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Week 19 stats: 21.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocks

Jayson Tatum has been a picture of consistency since his return after the All-Star break. The forward picked up right where he left off as his solid performances helped Boston extend their winning streak. The Detroit Pistons snapped the streak on Wednesday night, but not before Tatum's 27-point outing. If he manages to get past the eligibility criteria, Tatum could very well be in the race for winning his maiden NBA MVP.

#4 LeBron James | LA Lakers

LeBron James - LA Lakers

Week 19 stats: 30.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.3 blocks

LeBron James continues to defy father time. The 40-year-old has been a force for the Lakers elevating his game up a notch, while Luka Doncic continues to learn JJ Redick's playbook. James has been phenomenal for the side with 40, 32, and 27 points in his last three games. The next stretch of home games marks a crucial phase for LA and it remains to be seen if the 4x NBA MVP can keep his side in contention fot a top-five finish.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Week 19 stats: 22.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.0 blocks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's calf injury will be a cause for concern for the Bucks. However, the 'Greek Freak' has been suiting up for Milwaukee playing four of their last five games. The forward can be a legitimate contender for his third NBA MVP honors if he can cross 65 games for the side. He continues to drop big numbers averaging 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 44 games.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

Week 19 stats: 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a 30-point metronome for the Thunder and is Week 19's leading scorer with 31.0 points. The Thunder are still the team to beat in the league, largely thanks to SGA for his scintillating run. He led OKC to an 8-2 run in their last 10 games. The two losses to the T-Wolves see him slip to second place.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 19 stats: 19.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks.

Nikola Jokic has been as lethal as ever as the Nuggets began their post-ASG campaign with a solid win against the Charlotte Hornets. They lost to the new-look Lakers led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James but put themselves back in the win column with a win over Indiana. His scoring may have dipped in the last week, but his solid start to the season and consistency see him regain the top spot as Denver looks to finish in the top three.

