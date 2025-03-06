NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 20): Nikola Jokic solidifies No.1 spot as regular stretch hits business end

It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine Nikola Jokic winning his fourth NBA MVP honors given his electric form. The Denver Nuggets superstar tightens the grip on the No. 1 spot as the NBA 2024-25 regular season inches to a close. The center is once again the favorite to win the award despite stern competition from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo still putting up strong performances.

In the hunt is also 40-year-old LeBron James as he takes the Lakers to the second seed in the West with a series of solid and consistent showing. The 4x NBA MVP has quietly made his way to the top five as LA have shown themselves to be legitimate championship contenders.

With that, here's a look at our top five in Week 20 of the regular stretch and Jokic taking the top position.

NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 20): Nikola Jokic's dominance continues

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Week 20 stats: 28.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dish out big numbers as the Bucks climb steadily with a four-game win streak. The 'Greek Freak' has a double-double in four of his last five games as Milwaukee sit fourth in the East with a 36-21 record. The Bucks will hope that he stays healthy as the league's second scorer continues to make a case to win his third MVP honors.

#4 LeBron James | LA Lakers

LeBron James - LA Lakers

Week 20 stats: 28.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks

LeBron James' performances show that he is far from done as the Lakers take the second spot in a stacked Western Conference. While Luka Doncic continues to be the focus in each game, the 40-year-old has been playing his part on both ends of the floor with his high IQ and elite game awareness. His scintillating performances continue to see him hold a spot in our weekly rankings.

#3 Donovan Mitchell | Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Getty

Week 20 stats: 31.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.0 blocks

Donovan Mitchell has efficiently spearheaded the Cavs offense as the side maintains the top spot in the East. His best game last week was the demolition of the Boston Celtics with a 41-point blitz. The guard has been in prime form throughout the season and returns to batten down a spot in Week 20 of our updated NBA MVP rankings.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

Week 20 stats: 38.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.8 blocks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's exploits have made the Thunder the second team in the league to get past 50 wins. The 30-point metronome continues to chase Nikola Jokic after finishing as the NBA MVP runner-up behind the Serbian last season. SGA has been a vital cog in the young OKC team's brilliant run.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 20 stats: 24.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks

Nikola Jokic has been a force for the Nuggets this season and continues to lead the league in rebounds and assists while averaging a healthy 28.8 points in the regular season. The Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 largely due to Jokic's consistency. Expect the big to lead the pack as the regular season hits its final stretch.

