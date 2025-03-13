Nikola Jokic leads the NBA Most Valuable Player race as the regular season inches to a close. While it has been a close contest between the Denver Nuggets big and OKC Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic's phenomenal numbers see him inch ahead.

Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell manage to find a place in our weekly rankings as their teams continue to be the best sides in the East. Giannis Antetokounmpo's stats see him find a spot despite the Milwaukee Bucks' wobbly run in their last few games. Much of the focus remains on SGA and Jokic with the panel keeping a close eye on how the two stars fare in the final stretch.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 21): Nikola Jokic maintains top spot as Nuggets sit 3rd in West standings

#5 Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Week 21 stats: 36.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.3 blocks

Jayson Tatum may have been rested against the Utah Jazz, but the Celtics superstar propped up solid performances against the LA Lakers and the OKC Thunder with 40 and 33 points respectively. The effort against OKC may have been in vain, but Tatum's rich form continues as Boston looks to lock up the second seed in the East.

#4 Donovan Mitchell | Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers

Week 21 stats: 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks

Donovan Mitchell's scoring may have dipped in Week 21, but the guard remains a vital cog in the Cavaliers unit as they remain the top-seeded side in the East. Cleveland is on the verge of making history after hitting a 15-game win streak, largely thanks to Mitchell's 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.8 rebounds in 60 games this season as he looks to win his maiden NBA MVP honors.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo- Milwaukee Bucks

Week 21 stats: 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks

The Bucks have been on a three-game skid, but Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dish out NBA MVP-caliber numbers. The 'Greek Freak' has been on a tear his season with second place in the league in scoring (30.7) and sixth in rebounds (12.1).

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

Week 21 stats: 33.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks

Such has been Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's run this season that even Nikola Jokic, a favorite to win his fourth MVP nod this season acknowledged the brilliant basketball that the guard has been playing. The Thunder remain on track to finish as the top seed in the West and if SGA continues to notch up big numbers, he just may edge Jokic in the NBA MVP race.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 21 stats: 31.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocks

Nikola Jokic's big numbers and the Nuggets' good run makes the Serbian a bonafide MVP contender. The 3x NBA MVP is third in points (29.1) in the season leader's list, third in rebounds (12.9), and second in assists (10.4). Denver came off a loss in their last game, but Jokic continues to rack up triple-doubles like child's play.

