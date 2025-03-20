Nikola Jokic continues to be in the driver's seat to win the NBA MVP honors as the 2024-25 regular season inches to a close. The Denver Nuggets superstar has been in rich form despite being a fixture on the injury list. While he missed the last two games for the side, his scintillating numbers still keep him on top of the table as Week 22 comes to an end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum keep their positions. Cade Cunningham breaks into the top five as the Detroit Pistons continue to be surprise playoff contenders. On that note, here's a look at the top five NBA MVP candidates in our weekly rankings.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 22): Nikola Jokic remains No. 1

#5 Cade Cunningham | Detroit Pistons

Week 22 stats: 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks

Cade Cunningham is on the rise this season. The guard has proved to be a consistent and reliable force as the Pistons sit pretty in sixth seed in the East. He has three triple-doubles in the last five games and has shown he can find buckets at will. His playmaking has seen a major improvement making him one of the pleasant surprises in the MVP column.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Week 22 stats: 24.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.0 blocks

Giannis Antetokounmpo's solid numbers haven't translated to wins for the Bucks. The 'Greek Freak' continues to notch up the numbers, but the Bucks have dropped their last two games. His tumble in the rankings comes after OKC demolishing the Bucks and the loss against the Golden State Warriors next.

#3 Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Week 22 stats: 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.0 blocks

Jayson Tatum's 'Revenge Season Express' continues to chug merrily. The versatile forward, like Cunningham has been consistent with his performances. He has two 30+ point performances and one 40-point performance in his last five games. The Celtics have reaped the benefits with a three-game winning streak.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Week 22 stats: 39.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 15 steals, and 1.0 blocks

SGA and Nikola Jokic continue to be neck-to-neck in the NBA MVP race with the Canadian guard dropping video game numbers. The Thunder guard is still a cinch to win his maiden MVP honors as the team continues to be the team to beat in the league this season

#1 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Week 22 stats: 34.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks

Nikola Jokic's absurd numbers continue to be the buzz on social media is well on his way to winning his fourth MVP award. The 3x NBA MVP may have missed the last couple of games, but his previous performances see him maintain the top spot. The loss to the LA Lakers sees the side slip to fourth but does little to dent its spot in the standings

