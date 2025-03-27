  • home icon
NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 23): Cade Cunningham makes late surge

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 27, 2025 08:11 GMT
Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat
NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 23): Cade Cunningham makes late surge

Cade Cunningham makes a late entry to the NBA 2024-25 MVP race. The Detroit Pistons guard has been in scintillating form as the East side continues to make a case a legitimate playoffs contenders. His solid outings see Detroit fifth in the standings with a 41-32 record.

Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo hold down their spots as Week 23 comes to an end. Nikola Jokic continues to take sport despite his injury break, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander retains second place. Here's a quick look at the updated weekly standings as the regular season inches to a close.

NBA MVP ladder race 2024-25 season (Week 23): Cade Cunningham holds on to his spot

#5 Cade Cunningham | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham - Detroit Pistons

Week 23 stats: 35.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.0 blocks

Cade Cunningham might not be holding on to the NBA MVP silverware by the end of the season, but the Pistons guard making the cut is a pleasant surprise. In a way, it's also a stern warning gong as he continues to put the league on notice with his consistency.

#4 Jayson Tatum | Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings
Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty

Week 23 stats: 27.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks

Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum continues to be a force for the defending champions. The forward continues to lead the side in all three aspects— 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. His recent injury marks him day-to-day, but the consensus is that he will be ready for the playoffs.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo- Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo- Milwaukee Bucks

Week 23 stats: 30.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ends Week 23 with a double-double run as the Bucks continue their wobbly run. The 'Greek Freak' suited up for three games, but missed the marquee midweek clash against the Denver Nuggets. He is on pace to make the NBA All-Defensive team with his electric two-way impact.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - OKC Thunder

Week 23 stats: 29.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a 30-point metronome as the Thunder are a certainty to end the NBA regular season as the No. 1 seed. The guard will be eager to capitalize on his impeccable performances with 10 games left for the Thunder to play in the regular stretch. He ended as the runner-up behind Jokic last season.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Week 23 stats: 39 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, 0.0 steals, and 0.0 blocks*

Nikola Jokic continues to be in the top spot despite missing the last five games for the Nuggets. The Serbian's dominance leading up to his injury provides him the cushion of missing a few contests. He made sure he was in top form after decimating the Bucks with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists as he marked his return emphatically.

*Wednesday game stats only

