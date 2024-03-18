NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Jayson Tatum (Week 21)

Jayson Tatum headlines our NBA MVP Ladder Race for the season after his scintillating run of form saw him push the Boston Celtics to make the playoffs after they crossed the 50-win mark this season.

They are the only team to do so in the league, and the forward has played a key role in the side making a case for a title. The ladder also sees Luka Doncic miss out despite his herculean efforts.

However, lack of wins sees the Dallas Mavericks sit eighth in the West, and that sees Sacramento Kings big Domantas Sabonis take his spot in the top five. On that note, here's a look at how the contenders are placed in Week 21 of the regular season.

NBA MVP Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Jayson Tatum (Week 21)

#5 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Games played last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 20.0 points, 14.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists

Stats this season: 20.1 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists

Domantas Sabonis has pipped Luka Doncic to become the second big on our list of contenders.

The Lithuanian propped up a triple-double against the LA Lakers earlier last week, getting the better of Anthony Davis for the ninth time. Add to the fact that he bounced out the Bucks with a stellar display on both ends of the floor.

#4 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum - Boston C

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 30.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists

Stats this season: 27.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists

Jayson Tatum finds a place in our weekly updated calendar after the forward ensured that the Boston Celtics were the first team to make the playoffs this 2023-24 season.

The Celtics have won five of their last five games and in the three played last week, Tatum had two 30+ point outings as the Celts have maintained their claim as the team to beat this season.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo- Milwaukee Bucks

Games last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 32.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists

Stats this season: 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists

After Jayson Tatum and the Celtics, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks seemed ready for their playoff run when they pulled off a solid win against the LA Clippers after being edged out by the Lakers.

However, they were trounced convincingly by the Sacramento Kings. They bounced back again with a solid outing against the Philadelphia 76ers and "The Greek Freak" notched up 30+ point performances and was impressive on the defensive end as well.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilegeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Games last week 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists

Stats this season: 30.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a formidable force for the Thunder as the young unit will be one of the sides keen to finish the regular season as the table-toppers in the West.

The guard's 30-point metronome run may have come to an end, but the guard played his part in the team's wins against the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, but they missed out against the Indiana Pacers.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 26.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists

Stats this season: 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.1assists

Nikola Jokic continues to dominate the MVP contenders with his dominance. The center ensured that the Nuggets won all three of their games last week, leading with two 30+ point performances.

The Nuggets are now placed second in the West and are tied with the OKC Thunder for 47 wins. Expect the Serb to coast to his third MVP title at this stage even as Jayson Tatum continues to give him a fight.