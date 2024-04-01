NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Luka Doncic (Week 23)

Luka Doncic continues to headline our MVP Ladder Race as the NBA regular season finishes Week 23. The Dallas Mavericks superstar has been on a tear this season and his latest 47-point explosion against the red-hot Houston Rockets — a team with 11 consecutive wins shows his consistency as Dallas now takes the No. 5 spot in the West, surpassing the New Orleans Pelicans.

Doncic not only made his case for MVP but also ensured that the Mavs avoided play-in contention. His 47 points came off 18-30 shooting from the field and 9-16 from downtown, all of it in 35 minutes.

This week's updated MVP list sees Jayson Tatum miss out on cutting with the Boston Celtics dealing with losses to the Atlanta Hawks, despite being the best team in the East. On that note, here's a look at our MVP race with Luka Doncic leading the charge.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA MVP Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Luka Doncic (Week 23)

#5 Domantas Sabonis | Center | Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Games played last week: 3 (Won 1, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 12.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists

Stats this season: 19.6 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 8.3 rebounds

The Sacramento Kings might have dropped a couple of games, but Domantas Sabonis has continued to stack up the numbers. The center logged nine triple-double rebounds on the trot as Sacramento stayed in the hunt for a playoff berth.

He continues to stay on our contender's list for his dominant performances on both ends of the floor.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last week: 2 (Won 0, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 32.0 points, 17.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists

Stats this season: 30.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the vital cog for the Bucks this season as they look to end their regular season on a high. The losses to the Lakers may have dented their run, but the Bucks and the 'Greek Freak' are a cinch to make the playoffs. His big numbers see him in the hunt for MVP alongside Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

#3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Games played last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists

Stats this season; 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

The OKC Thunder are on a two-game winning streak and while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a couple of games last week, his numbers and his dominance see him stay in the top five, albeit missing a rung. The guard played through an injury against the Bucks, but the Thunder were on the losing end.

#2 Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets

Games played last week: 3 (Won 1, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 27.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.6 assists

Stats this season: 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic continues to dish out the numbers as the defending champions look to solidify their No. 1 seed. While they have made the playoffs alongside the OKC Thunder, the icing on the cake will be topping the standings before starting their postseason campaign. Their blows came at the hands of the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but Jokic's performances have stayed intact.

#1 Luka Doncic | Guard | Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 24.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists

Stats this season: 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists

Luka Doncic continued his scintillating season to lift the Mavericks out of the play-in, with 11 wins in 12 games. The win against the Rockets was their seventh in a row, and Doncic was at the forefront.

Doncic's production rate has been phenomenal and he is all set to give Nikola Jokic a run for his money to win his maiden MVP.