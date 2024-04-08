NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Nikola Jokic (Week 24)

Nikola Jokic takes back his number-one spot as the NBA season hits Week 24 and approaches its business end. The Denver Nuggets superstar became the third player in the league, joining Oscar Roberston and Russell Westbrook to record 25+ triple-doubles in multiple seasons.

The feat also saw him take the defending champions to second place in a packed West with a 54-24 record. Last week, Luka Doncic took the honors following his scintillating run at the weekend.

On that note, here's a look at our updated standings with Nikola Jokic well on his way to winning his third MVP.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA MVP Ladder Race 2024: Top five candidates ft. Nikola Jokic (Week 24)

#5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Games played last week: 3 (Won 0, Lost 3)

Stats last week: DNP

Stats this season: 30.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the entire Thunder games last week due to right quad contusion, which has seen him take a nosedive in the rankings.

What makes him take his place in the top-five is the impact he has had for OKC in all the games he has played this season. The Thunder are third despite the absence of their star guard.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last week: 2 (Won 0, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists

Stats this season: 30.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 6.5 rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a force for Milwaukee despite losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards last week.

He had a triple-double against the Washington Wizards with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He had 21 points against the Grizzlies seven boards and eight dimes. The losses saw the Bucks end the week with a 47-31 record.

#3 Luka Doncic | Guard | Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Games played last week: 2 (Won 1, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 27.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 9.5 assists

Stats this season: 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists

Luka Doncic has been on a rampage offensively to help the Dallas Mavericks solidify their place in the top-six.

They are fifth on the points table in the West and are well out of the play-in tournament. The dip comes from the one win and one loss the Mavs have seen last week.

#2 Jayson Tatum | Forward | Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Games last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 21.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists

Stats this season: 27.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists

The forward has been instrumental for the Celtics this season. His recent string of performances saw the franchise hit 60+ wins for the first time since winning the championship in 2008.

Jayson Tatum has played 72 of the team's 78 games this season, explaining why he deserves to be in contention for MVP.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets

Games played last week: 3 (Won 2, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 32.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, and 9.0 assists

Stats this season: 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists

Nikola Jokic has been one of the stars who has been a consistent force this season, not just for Denver but throughout the West.

The center has all but made his case for winning his third MVP as the Nuggets look to defend their title. Despite the close loss to the LA Clippers, the Serb takes the top spot in the race.