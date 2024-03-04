NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Week 19)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Week 19 of our weekly updated NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) ladder race this season. The OKC Thunder guard has been in pristine form this edition and picked up right where he left off from the All-Star break. According to the official league site, the PG is now up to seven straight 30-point games, and his 44 outings with 30-plus points lead the league.

He is followed by 2x NBA MVP Nikola Jokic who takes second place. On the other hand, Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka Doncic has slipped a few rungs with the losses playing a role in his plummeted stock.

With that, here is the updated list of the top five contenders for MVP led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

NBA MVP Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Week 19)

#5 Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings)

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings

Games played last week: 3 (Won 1, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 16.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists

Stats this season: 19.9 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 8.4 assists

Domantas Sabonis has been on a roll for the Kings, recording three triple-doubles, and two double-doubles in his last five games. Three of those games were wins for Sacramento and the Lithuanian big has played a key role in those victories. This string of wins sees him take the fifth spot in our weekly updated MVP ladder.

#4 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 31.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists

Stats this season: 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been prolific for the Bucks after the All-Star break. His efforts translated to three wins for Milwaukee last week as the side settles under Doc Rivers. Antetokounmpo's scintillating form saw him drop 46 points in their 113-97 win over the Chicago Bulls last week, and that keeps him at fourth on the table.

#3 Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 29.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 rebounds

Stats this season: 27.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists

Jayson Tatum has been a vital cog in the Celtics' 11-game winning streak. His consistency has been one of the hallmarks of his run this season and the forward will be one of the names pegged to give Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander a run for their money in the MVP race this season. Tatum has starred in each win last week with his stellar play on both ends of the floor.

#2 Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Games played last week: 3 (Won 3, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 22.3 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 8.3 assists

Stats this season: 25.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 9.2 assists

The Nuggets Big is another name who has been instrumental in the team's ascent in an unforgiving Western Conference. Nikola Jokic propped up four consecutive triple-doubles that have contributed to Denver's six-game winning streak — the latest coming against the LA Lakers where he dropped 35 points and 10 rebounds to take the game away from the Purple and Gold and spoil LeBron James' historic 40,000-point night. That said, he still stays second, courtesy of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's mercurial run this season.

#1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC Thunder)

Shai Gilgeous -Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Games played last week: 2 (Won 1, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists

Stats this season: 31.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the only guard in our top five ladder after Donic was pipped by Sabonis. The Canadian point guard has been on a tear and is a bankable thirty-point threat each game.

His last five games have all been 30+ point performances that's ensured that the Thunder remain on top of the West. The guard takes the top spot.