NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates (Week 25)

Nikola Jokic finishes with the top spot as the curtains drop on the 2023-24 NBA regular season on Sunday. The Denver Nuggets big and the two-time NBA MVP is well on his way to claiming his third as he leads the defending champions to another playoff run and has a chance to defend their title.

The Serb has been phenomenal this season getting the better of his European counterparts in the league. Jokic's efforts saw the Nuggets finish second in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record. They now play the winner of the No. 7 seed battle between the New Orleans Pelicans and the LA Lakers that begins on Apr. 16.

On that note, here are our NBA MVP rankings for Week 25, which also marks the end of the regular season.

NBA MVP Ladder Race 2024: Top five candidates ft. Nikola Jokic (Week 25)

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks

Games last week: 4 (Won 2, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists

Stats this season: 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks stuttered in the final few games and ended their packed Week 25 with two wins and as as many losses.

The "Greek Freak" missed out the last three games due to a calf strain, and Milwaukee lost both the final games to end the season with a 49-33 record and finish third in the East.

With the playoffs looming, it will be a race against time for the forward to recover. However, his strong showing in the regular season has him at No. 5 on our NBA MVP list.

#4 Jayson Tatum | Forward | Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum -Milwaukee Bucks

Games played last week: 4 (Won 3, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists

Stats this season: 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists

Jayson Tatum missed the final two games for the Boston Celtics, and that sees him take a dip in the NBA MVP ladder.

Boston finished as the team with the best record in the league in this season and are favorites to win the championship, which they last had their hands on in 2008. Tatum has been a vital cog in its run this season, playing 74 of the 82 games this season.

He was the main reason behind the side locking the No. 1 seed in the West and that keeps him at No. 4 on our rankings.

#3 Luka Doncic | Guard | Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic -Dallas Mavericks

Games played last week: 4 (Won 2, Lost 2)

Stats last week: 34.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists

Stats this season: 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists

The Dallas Mavericks finished fifth seed this season, and Luka Doncic's offensive prowess has been the main reason behind their successful run this season.

He was instrumental in the team's 16 wins in 18 games as the Mavs sealed a date with the LA Clippers in the playoffs. He may have played lesser games than Tatum and Nikola Jokic this season, but his production rate has been better than the two.

#2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Guard | OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

Games played last week: 4 (Won 4, Lost 0)

Stats last week: 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists

Stats this season: 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists

Shai Gilgeous Alexander missed more games than expected this season, but his offense upon his return showed his caliber as a player.

He played the final four games of the regular season to help OKC maintain a five-game winning streak and finish as the No. 1 seed in the West. He will be one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP, giving Nikola Jokic a run for his money if the Thunder make a deeper run in the playoffs.

#1 Nikola Jokic | Center | Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Games played last week: 4 (Won 3, Lost 1)

Stats last week: 26.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 7.7 assists

Stats this season: 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 rebounds

Nikola Jokic has been undisputed this season with his consistency and his ability to win games for the Nuggets each time he took the floor.

His averages this season are all in the top-10, which makes him a shoo-in for the top spot in our rankings. With a deep playoff run guaranteed given his rich vein of form, expect the Serb to bag his third NBA MVP trophy.