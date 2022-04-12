NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and more | April 11th, 2022

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is finally in the rear-view mirror as the teams prepare for the rugged postseason.

The NBA MVP race has boiled down to five worthy candidates, with three big men distinguishing themselves from the rest of the pack. Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are the frontrunners for the award and look set to get the lion's share of the votes.

The rest of the candidates such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant and Devin Booker also deserve recognition for the award thanks to their excellent displays. Unfortunately, their season wasn't nearly as impressive as the three big men, so even if they do get votes, it may not be enough.

On that note, let's take a look at the NBA MVP Power Rankings by Sportskeeda.

#5 Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 2; Games won - 2; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 76; Games won - 49; Games lost - 27

Last Week: PPG - 23.5, APG - 5.5, RPG - 9.5

Overall: PPG - 26.9, APG - 4.4, RPG - 8.0

Last Week: FG% - 50.0%, 3P% - 43.8%, SPG - 1.5

Overall: FG% - 45.3%, 3P% - 35.3%, SPG - 1.0.

Jayson Tatum had an impressive season this year but probably won't get as many first-place votes in the NBA MVP ballot. The Boston Celtics rallied brilliantly to salvage their season and finish second in the Eastern Conference. However, many would argue that the Milwaukee Bucks tanked the last few games on purpose or else the Celtics would be lower in the standings.

Many have also suggested that Jaylen Brown has been equally important to Boston's success this term and deserves due credit. Regardless, it is established that Tatum is an MVP-worthy player and he will certainly make a splash in the race next year.

#4 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 65; Games won - 44; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 30.3, APG - 10.0, RPG - 9.0

Overall: PPG - 28.4, APG - 8.7, RPG - 9.1

Last Week: FG% - 46.7%, 3P% - 36.7%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 45.7%, 3P% - 35.3%, SPG - 1.2.

Luka Doncic probably has the best case outside the three big men to win the NBA MVP award. Thanks to his exploits, the Dallas Mavericks won 36 of their final 48 games after initially limping to a 16-18 record.

There have only been seven seasons in NBA history when a player has averaged over 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists per game. Doncic has incredibly had two of those seasons in his four-year career.

The Mavericks finished the season as the fourth seed in the West with a 52-win record. It was the first time the franchise recorded over 50 wins since 2011, the season they won their lone championship.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 1st (↓2)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 67; Games won - 45; Games lost - 22

Last Week: PPG - 26.3, APG - 5.5, RPG - 10.8

Overall: PPG - 29.9, APG - 5.8, RPG - 11.6

Last Week: FG% - 54.2%, SPG - 1.5, BPG - 0.3

Overall: FG% - 55.3%, SPG - 1.1, BPG - 1.4.

The narrative around Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP award has changed since the season ended. This is because fans and analysts are now looking at the bigger picture in terms of the NBA MVP race.

Many have suggested that Antetokounmpo's numbers this term are pedestrian compared to his back-to-back MVP seasons. The standards are understandably set higher for someone who has won the award previously.

Moreover, the reigning Finals MVP himself isn't interested in winning the award anyway and is more focused on the upcoming postseason battles.

#2 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 68; Games won - 45; Games lost - 23

Last Week: PPG - 38.7, APG - 2.7, RPG - 14.3

Overall: PPG - 30.6, APG - 4.2, RPG - 11.7

Last Week: FG% - 60.9%, BPG - 1.0, 3P% - 44.4%

Overall: FG% - 49.9%, BPG - 1.5, 3P% - 37.1%.

Joel Embiid led the league in scoring this season with 30.6 points per game and has a strong chance of winning the NBA MVP award. Not only is he averaging Herculean numbers, he has also done so without much help.

James Harden joined the Philadelphia 76ers only in the second half of the season and prior to that, the now-departed Ben Simmons didn't lace up at all. Philadelphia finished the year as the fourth seed and if Embiid gets the required votes, he will become the first Sixer to win the award since Allen Iverson in 2001.

#1 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 2nd (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 74; Games won - 46; Games lost - 28

Last Week: PPG - 38.0, APG - 6.0, RPG - 17.5

Overall: PPG - 27.1, APG - 7.9, RPG - 13.8

Last Week: FG% - 61.8%, SPG - 2.3, BPG - 0.8

Overall: FG% - 58.3%, SPG - 1.5, BPG - 0.9.

Nikola Jokic would practically win the award if we put the entire season into perspective. He has been dominant on both ends of the floor and has led the Denver Nuggets to 48 wins without both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

He broke the NBA record for PER this season and is also leading almost every advanced stat. The Nuggets finished sixth in the West standings but just three wins behind the Philadelphia 76ers, who finished fourth in the East.

A leaked report has shown that The Joker has won the award, but the official announcement hasn't been made yet.

