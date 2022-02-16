NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more | February 15th, 2022

It was a pretty hectic week for the NBA MVP race.

The candidates did not play many games but dominated in those that they did. The Greek Freak was out for his last game, and the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a loss. Embiid's MVP campaign is about to shift with the addition of James Harden in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic continues to put on a show in Denver.

Ja Morant has played at another level this season and has carried the Memphis Grizzlies to third place in the West with a 40-18 record. However, he is more likely to win the Most Improved Player award than the MVP one in his third season as other candidates have a better case.

Chris Paul is another potential finalist for the award as the Phoenix Suns hold the best record (46-10) in the league. However, his personal numbers aren't impressive enough to win the coveted trophy. Although he is leading the league in assists, he is averaging a career-low in points (15.0) while shooting his worst from beyond the arc (33%) since 2013.

The other candidates on this ranking are all averaging over 25 points a game and are often tasked with carrying the team on the offensive end.

Kevin Durant has exited the MVP conversation because he is out for several weeks. He might re-enter the discussion if the Nets go on a winning spree after his return. Additionally, many analysts are suggesting that Jimmy Butler should re-enter the MVP race because the Miami Heat are first in the East.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest MVP Power rankings by Sportskeeda.

#5 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (↓1).

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 57; Games won - 32; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 25.7, APG - 8.0, RPG - 15.3

Overall: PPG - 25.8, APG - 7.9, RPG - 13.7

Last Week: FG% - 46.8%, BPG - 1.3, 3P% - 28.6%

Overall: FG% - 57.0%, BPG - 0.7, 3P% - 36.7%

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic dropped a triple-double in a loss against the Boston Celtics and has had 15 or more rebounds in all three games this week. The Denver Nuggets are 32-25 as the fifth seed in the West despite missing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Joker still leads the NBA in PER at 32.6 and is top three in practically every advanced statistic.

NBA @NBA



Will Barton: 17 PTS

Jeff Green: 17 PTS

Bryn Forbes: 16 PTS (5-7 FGM) Nikola Jokic and the @nuggets grab the home W!Will Barton: 17 PTSJeff Green: 17 PTSBryn Forbes: 16 PTS (5-7 FGM) Nikola Jokic and the @nuggets grab the home W!Will Barton: 17 PTSJeff Green: 17 PTSBryn Forbes: 16 PTS (5-7 FGM) https://t.co/jeubC3bDUM

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 37; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 37.3, APG - 5.5, RPG - 5.0

Overall: PPG - 27.9, APG - 5.1, RPG - 5.2

Last Week: FG% - 61.8%, 3P% - 50.0%, SPG - 0.5

Overall: FG% - 51.5%, 3P% - 33.7%, SPG - 0.9

DeMar DeRozan has gone unconscious in the last few games, averaging nearly 40 points per game on over 60% shooting. He is not known for distance shooting but averaged 50% from beyond the arc last week. The Chicago Bulls are now up to second place in the East, ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

DeRozan is leading his team to victories despite facing injuries on the roster and the Bulls are now 31-21 and on a four-game win streak.

