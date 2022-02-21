NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more | February 21st, 2022

We are currently in the midst of the NBA All-Star break. and there weren't many games since last week's power rankings.

There is a major shift at the top of the MVP race while the other candidates are steadily making their case. Interestingly, how the team performs in the second half of the season and where they finish in the standings plays a huge role in the NBA MVP ballot.

Superstars usually perform their best after the mid-season break. They are rejuvenated after a much-needed gap, and play at an elite level as the playoff picture starts to get clearer.

As mentioned earlier, there isn't much change in the NBA MVP power rankings this week. Chris Paul's six-to-eight week-long injury essentially puts him out of the race for good, along with players like Paul George, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler. Additionally, CP3's injury might lead to many losses for the Phoenix Suns in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, if the Golden State Warriors advance to the top seed in the West, Stephen Curry's MVP odds will improve drastically.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant's return might see him re-enter the MVP conversation if the Brooklyn Nets go on a winning spree and Durant is back to averaging his usual numbers. Moreover, many analysts are suggesting that Butler should re-enter the MVP race, as the Miami Heat are first in the East.

On that note, here's a look at the latest NBA MVP power rankings this week:

#5 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets talks with Suns head coach Monty Williams

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 58; Games won - 33; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 35.0, APG - 8.0, RPG - 17.0

Overall: PPG - 26.0, APG - 7.9, RPG - 13.8

Last Week: FG% - 54.2%, SPG - 1.0, 3P% - 60.0%

Overall: FG% - 57.0%, SPG - 1.3, 3P% - 37.2%

The Denver Nuggets played just one game last week till the All-Star break, and it was a morale-boosting victory over Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic found Monte Morris in the dying moments of the game for an open three-pointer as the Nuggets won the game 117-115. The reigning MVP dropped 35 points and 17 rebounds in that game while shooting 60% from deep.

The Nuggets are sixth in the West with a 33-25 record, and will need to climb up higher in the standings for Jokic to have a strong chance at his second MVP award.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 1; Games won - 1; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 59; Games won - 38; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 38.0, APG - 6.0, RPG - 6.0

Overall: PPG - 28.1, APG - 5.1, RPG - 5.2

Last Week: FG% - 59.3%, 3P% - 100.0%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 51.7%, 3P% - 34.3%, SPG - 0.9

DeMar DeRozan is making a strong case for his first-ever NBA MVP award. Across the last seven games, he is averaging nearly 39 points per game while shooting at an absurd 60% from the floor.

He is the primary reason why the Chicago Bulls are second in the East, and he has carried this team on a nightly basis despite facing adversity. They haven't had the services of Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine lately, but are still on a five-game win streak.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav