NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more | February 9th, 2022

The NBA MVP race is shifting every week.

Steph Curry seems to be out of his slump, and the Golden State Warriors are rolling. Joel Embiid continues to impress, but the Philadelphia 76ers had a subpar week. The LA Lakers' poor record makes it nearly impossible for LeBron James to make a splash in the MVP conversation regardless of his personal numbers.

Meanwhile, many are suggesting that Jimmy Butler should re-enter the discussion because the Miami Heat have the best record in the East.

Kevin Durant is injured, and the Brooklyn Nets are on a nine-game losing streak so the MVP narrative can go in either direction. On one hand, he is 'valuable' because his absence leads to losses. On the other hand, he is out for four to six weeks and the Nets are eighth in the conference. He might re-enter the MVP conversation if the Nets go on a winning spree after his return.

Moreover, Ja Morant seems more inclined to win the Most Improved Player award in his third season than the league MVP award. Chris Paul is leading the Phoenix Suns to the best record in the league, but his personal numbers are unimpressive compared to the other candidates.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the latest MVP Power Rankings.

#5 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 2; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 54; Games won - 33; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 34.2, APG - 6.0, RPG - 7.0

Overall: PPG - 27.2, APG - 5.1, RPG - 5.2

Last Week: FG% - 53.3%, FT% - 89.1%, SPG - 1.6

Overall: FG% - 50.6%, FT% - 86.3%, SPG - 0.9

DeMar DeRozan is averaging incredible numbers the past few weeks. He put up 34.2 points a night last week and was carrying the Chicago Bulls in the absence of players. However, if the Bulls keep losing games, he isn't expected to get votes by the end of the season. They have lost 11 of their last 18 games and are now down to the third seed in the conference after holding the No. 1 spot for a stretch.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (-).

Last Week: Games played - 5; Games won - 2; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 54; Games won - 30; Games lost - 24

Last Week: PPG - 23.5, APG - 8.5, RPG - 12.8

Overall: PPG - 25.8, APG - 7.9, RPG - 13.6

Last Week: FG% - 64.7%, SPG - 1.3, 3P% - 33.3%

Overall: FG% - 57.8%, SPG - 1.4, 3P% - 37.5%

Nikola Jokic continues to strengthen his case for back-to-back MVP awards. He dropped a near 24-point triple-double each game last week while shooting 64%. He isn't ranked higher in this power ranking because other candidates have better team records.

The Denver Nuggets (30-24) are currently sixth in the West. If Jokic carries this injured squad into the top four of the conference, his chances of lifting the trophy are higher.

