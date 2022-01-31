NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more | January 31st, 2022

The NBA MVP race is heating up as we approach the All-Star game. Players always play their best when we approach the primetime weekend so that they can get the most fan votes possible. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant's four-to-six week-long injury has him removed from the MVP ladder, as no candidate gets the final votes if they miss more than 20 games in a season.

Joel Embiid's incredible stretch of games has resulted in his entry in the MVP power rankings of late. LeBron James would have entered the top five of the race as well, but his injury hampers his MVP award case.

He was leading the league in 30-point games at age 37. Many believed the narrative around his 19th season could have boosted his chances of the award, regardless of how the LA Lakers have fared this campaign.

Dave McMenamin @mcten Frank Vogel says LeBron James has returned to L.A. to begin treatment on his left knee. “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said. Frank Vogel says LeBron James has returned to L.A. to begin treatment on his left knee. “As long as the swelling is there, he is going to be out,” Vogel said.

Meanwhile, Chris Paul is on the cusp of making our MVP power rankings. He is leading the Phoenix Suns to the best record in the league at 40-9. However, many analysts believe his personal numbers aren't impressive enough to earn him the coveted award.

Similarly, Ja Morant is also knocking on the door, but he isn't expected to get votes, as his team has won a lot of games even in his absence. Additionally, he is more favored to win the Most Improved Player award rather than the MVP one in his third season.

On that note, here's a look at our top five NBA MVP power rankings:

#5 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 49; Games won - 31; Games lost - 18

Last Week: PPG - 28.0, APG - 8.3, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 26.4, APG - 5.0, RPG - 5.0

Last Week: FG% - 61.1%, 3P% - 50%, SPG - 0.7

Overall: FG% - 50.2%, 3P% - 34.6%, SPG - 0.8

DeMar DeRozan's NBA MVP case is hanging by a thread after the Chicago Bulls suffered a sitting of losses this month.

They won three of their last four games, but have lost eight games in January. DeRozan is certainly averaging incredible numbers the past two weeks. However, if the Bulls keep losing games, he isn't expected to get votes by the end of the season.

On a positive note, he is averaging over eight assists per game in his last three outings. He is also getting his teammates involved in the absence of other stars.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (↓1).

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 49; Games won - 28; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 25.3, APG - 10.5, RPG - 13.3

Overall: PPG - 26.0, APG - 7.8, RPG - 13.7

Last Week: FG% - 57.4%, SPG - 1.8, 3P% - 50.0%, FT% - 100%

Overall: FG% - 57.3%, SPG - 1.4, 3P% - 36.3%, FT% - 81%

The only reason the reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic isn't ranked higher in this power ranking is because other candidates have a better team record.

The Denver Nuggets have won their last five games in a row, including wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. To further boost his back-to-back NBA MVP award chances, Jokic has shot 50% from the three-point range.

Nikola Jokić didn't want to stop playing video games to find out he was an All-Star starter Nikola Jokić didn't want to stop playing video games to find out he was an All-Star starter 😂 https://t.co/gyWEYkaAJj

Moreover, he is perfect from the free-throw line, and averaged 1.8 steals a night last week. If the Nuggets climb to the top four spots in the Western Conference, there is no denying his NBA MVP case.

