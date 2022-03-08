NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more | March 7th, 2022

With the end of the regular season on the horizon, the NBA MVP race is heating up. Superstars are playing at their absolute best because each team wants to grab the best possible seed for the playoffs. There are roughly 16 to 17 games left for each team, and how the stars perform down the stretch of the season will play a crucial role in the NBA MVP race.

It is almost useless how a star performed in the beginning of the season because those performances are often forgotten and don't play any major role in the playoff seeding. For example, Steph Curry started the season blazing hot, and the overwhelming MVP favorite but is now not even top three in the race.

Players like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and LeBron James are out of the race for good, and it doesn't look like they will enter the conversation. Meanwhile, Ja Morant is making a serious case for the MVP award, but he is more likely to win the Most Improved Player accolade.

So on that note, let's take a look at the MVP Power Rankings.

#5 Steph Curry

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the LA Lakers

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (↓1).

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 43; Games lost - 21

Last Week: PPG - 28.3, APG - 4.7, RPG - 4.7

Overall: PPG - 25.8, APG - 6.4, RPG - 5.2

Last Week: FG% - 50.8%, 3P% - 43.3%, FT% - 100.0%

Overall: FG% - 43.2%, 3P% - 37.9%, FT% - 91.8%

Steph Curry is shooting incredible again, but the Golden State Warriors are down in the dumps. They have lost eight of their last 10 games. The fourth-place Utah Jazz are breathing down their necks, and the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks are steadily climbing.

Nevertheless, Curry is back to averaging over 50/40/90 shooting splits, and if the Warriors improve their position, he might climb the MVP ladder.

The Athletic Bay Area @TheAthleticSF Kawakami: No more Steph Curry sacrifices, accelerating the future timeline and more ways to rekindle the Warriors dlvr.it/SLFfzJ Kawakami: No more Steph Curry sacrifices, accelerating the future timeline and more ways to rekindle the Warriors dlvr.it/SLFfzJ

#4 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets against the Memphis Grizzlies

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (↑1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 38; Games lost - 26

Last Week: PPG - 34.0, APG - 7.5, RPG - 14.0

Overall: PPG - 25.8, APG - 8.0, RPG - 13.8

Last Week: FG% - 66.7%, SPG - 2.5, BPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 57.1%, SPG - 1.4, BPG - 0.8

While other teams have helplessly suffered losses because of injuries, the Denver Nuggets have continued to impress. The reigning MVP has a strong case for his second consecutive trophy.

Nikola Jokic had a virtuoso performance against the New Orleans Pelicans in an eight-point win Sunday night. He dropped a 46-point triple-double with 11 assists and 12 rebounds but scored 30 of those points in the fourth quarter and overtime. The Joker did so while shooting 16 of 22 (72%), including 3 of 5 (60%) from 3-point range, and 11 of 12 (91%) from the charity stripe.

StatMuse @statmuse Nikola Jokic tonight:



46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)

12 REB

11 AST

3 STL

4 BLK

16-22 FG



He is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. Nikola Jokic tonight:46 PTS (30 in 4Q and OT)12 REB11 AST3 STL4 BLK16-22 FGHe is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 45-point triple-double on 70% shooting. The other was Wilt Chamberlain. https://t.co/2GLnZnDWfr

#3 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls against the Miami Heat

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 64; Games won - 39; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 23.0, APG - 5.3, RPG - 5.7

Overall: PPG - 28.1, APG - 5.1, RPG - 5.3

Last Week: FG% - 42.4%, FT% - 91.7%, SPG - 2.0

Overall: FG% - 51.2%, FT% - 86.6%, SPG - 0.9

DeMar DeRozan was on pace to become the frontrunner for the MVP award, but the Chicago Bulls have suddenly entered a losing skid. They have lost their last four games, and DeRozan is averaging just 23 points per game on 42% shooting. The Bulls have dropped from second to fourth place in the Eastern Conference and are just two games ahead of the 5th-place Boston Celtics, who are on a roll.

DeRozan's MVP case might vanish if the Bulls drop further in the standings.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo This is the 39th time DeMar DeRozan has scored 25+ points this season, the most in a season by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2010-11 when he won MVP (also 39 25-point games) This is the 39th time DeMar DeRozan has scored 25+ points this season, the most in a season by a Bulls player since Derrick Rose in 2010-11 when he won MVP (also 39 25-point games) https://t.co/OUZrfXOgmV

#2 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks warms up pregame.

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 2nd (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 65; Games won - 40; Games lost - 25

Last Week: PPG - 26.8, APG - 5.5, RPG - 15.5

Overall: PPG - 29.2, APG - 6.0, RPG - 11.6

Last Week: FG% - 53.8%, SPG - 1.8, BPG - 2.3

Overall: FG% - 54.4%, SPG - 1.0, BPG - 1.4

The Milwaukee Bucks have won their last four games, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's MVP case continues to grow. He has registered double-digit rebounds in each of his last seven games and is averaging over 31 points per game in that span.

The Greek Freak is showing no signs of slowing down, and the Bucks are now second in the Eastern Conference. He is on pace to win his third MVP and his second DPOY award before turning 30 years old.

#1 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 1st (-)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 2; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 63; Games won - 39; Games lost - 24

Last Week: PPG - 23.7, APG - 3.7, RPG - 12.0

Overall: PPG - 29.5, APG - 4.4, RPG - 11.2

Last Week: FG% - 40.9%, SPG - 1.7, FT% - 91.7%

Overall: FG% - 49.0%, SPG - 1.1, FT% - 82.2%

Joel Embiid finally looked human last week. After averaging over 35 points per game for over a month, he dropped down to 23 a night last week while shooting just 40% from the field and 14% from downtown. The Philadelphia 76ers lost their last game against the Miami Heat and are down to third place in the East.

James Harden's presence on the team also hampers Embiid's MVP case as many voters believe Embiid cannot be solely responsible for the team's wins.

NBABet @nbabet



-115: Joel Embiid

+225: Nikola Jokić

+700: Giannis Antetokounmpo

+1400:

+2500:

+3000: Luka Dončić

+4000: Devin Booker

+10000: Kevin Durant

+20000: LeBron James Updated odds to win MVP-115: Joel Embiid+225: Nikola Jokić+700: Giannis Antetokounmpo+1400: Ja Morant , DeMar DeRozan+2500: Steph Curry +3000: Luka Dončić+4000: Devin Booker+10000: Kevin Durant+20000: LeBron James Updated odds to win MVP 👑 -115: Joel Embiid+225: Nikola Jokić+700: Giannis Antetokounmpo+1400: Ja Morant, DeMar DeRozan+2500: Steph Curry+3000: Luka Dončić+4000: Devin Booker+10000: Kevin Durant+20000: LeBron James https://t.co/kBcExnTUqp

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein