NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry and more | January 24th, 2022

Latest NBA MVP Power Rankings by Sportskeeda
Latest NBA MVP Power Rankings by Sportskeeda
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
Modified Jan 25, 2022 03:20 AM IST
Listicle

The NBA MVP race has been a roller coaster ride lately. Two frontrunners, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, have fallen off the top two spots in the past few weeks, and several other candidates are now making their mark.

Chris Paul and Ja Morant are making a splash in the MVP conversation but haven't been too impactful to enter the top five of the rankings.

The Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies hold two of the top three records in the NBA, so Paul's and Morant's cases are quite strong, and they might crack the top five down the line. CP3 doesn't have flashy numbers to support his argument, but Morant's statistics certainly boost his chances.

LeBron James is also making a strong case for his fifth NBA MVP trophy. He is averaging stellar numbers in his 19th season and the narrative around his age and longevity is why many believe he can win the award. It is clear his prime is still going on, and there seems to be nothing that can slow him down.

.@MagicJohnson wants LeBron to be in the MVP conversation! https://t.co/sSMNzPyBcl

The LA Lakers (23-24) have a poor record, so his chances of winning the award are slim, but there is a strong possibility he ends up as one of the finalists.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant's four-to-six week-long injury has him kicked out of the MVP race. His case isn't expected to improve after missing so many games, so he might be out of the race for good this season. Joel Embiid has made an entrance in this top five because his phenomenal performances can no longer be ignored.

There are several players currently having spectacular seasons who deserve to be recognized for their efforts. Let's take a look at the top five of the NBA MVP power rankings from Sportskeeda.

No. 5: DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls leaps to catch a pass
DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls leaps to catch a pass

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 45; Games won - 28; Games lost - 17

Last Week: PPG - 35.3, APG - 4.3, RPG - 4.3

Overall: PPG - 26.3, APG - 4.8, RPG - 5.0

Last Week: FG% - 60.3%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 49.5%, SPG - 0.8

DeMar DeRozan has been on a tear lately. He averaged 35.3 points per game last week on a ridiculous 60% shooting. He also grabbed a steal per game and dropped 41 points in his last outing. However, the Chicago Bulls have been disappointing in the new year. They have lost seven of their last nine games, including a blowout loss to the rebuilding Orlando Magic in their last game.

DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) first 40 pt game since 2018 🎯 41 pts, 15-21 FG, 5 rebs & 2 stls vs Orlando. @nba #demarderozan #chicagobulls https://t.co/fJEKjz4aO4

No. 4: Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 46; Games won - 27; Games lost - 19

Last Week: PPG - 40.0, APG - 3.8, RPG - 11.3

Overall: PPG - 28.7, APG - 4.3, RPG - 10.7

Last Week: 3P% - 57.1%, BPG - 1.3, FG% - 58.0%

Overall: 3P% - 39.0%, BPG - 1.4, FG% - 49.8%

Joel Embiid makes an entry into our power rankings because his performances have been nothing short of otherworldly lately. He is averaging an absurd 40 points per game while shooting 57% from beyond the arc. He is also averaging a career-high in points and assists while recording just 31 minutes per game so far.

The Philadelphia 76ers are sixth in the East with a 27-19 record, so they need to win more games to solidify the Cameroonian big man's MVP case.

Joel Embiid has had more points than minutes in his last 4 games.38 points in 31 minutes40 points in 37 minutes50 points in 27 minutes32 points in 29 minutesWe’ll keep him as our pfp as long as he keeps doing it. https://t.co/XqLdhvmfjw

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
