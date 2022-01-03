NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Power Rankings featuring Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and more | January 3rd, 2022

The NBA MVP race is picking up steam, and the community is heavily debating about the potential winner. Most fans and analysts believe Stephen Curry is the frontrunner, but a few expect Kevin Durant to win the award.

The likes of Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Zach LaVine have fallen off the race lately, while Chris Paul has entered the fray. DeMar DeRozan didn't feature in the latest NBA MVP Power Rankings, but appears in this one.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have lost three of their last five games. Although Chris Paul's playmaking has been consistent, his scoring has taken a hit. He is averaging 14.2 points per game, the lowest of his 16-year career.

Paul is also surprisingly averaging just 83% from the charity stripe after leading the league in FT% last season. He is sixth in the race at the moment, and might reappear in the top five down the line.

So without further ado, here's a look at the top five players in our NBA MVP power rankings:

#5 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 4; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 24; Games lost - 10

Last Week: PPG - 27.8, APG - 7.3, RPG - 5.3

Overall: PPG - 26.8, APG - 4.6, RPG - 5.1

Last Week: 3P% - 66.7%, SPG - 0.8

Overall: 3P% - 37.3%, SPG - 0.9.

DeMar DeRozan is rightfully dubbed 'King of the Fourth'. He is leading the NBA in fourth-quarter points (232), and is doing so on unbelievable 53/54/88 shooting splits.

In clutch moments, especially the dying minutes of games when teams are separated by less than five points, DeRozan has registered 56/100/96 splits. He is also the only player in NBA history with game-winning three-pointers in back-to-back games.

He beat the buzzer to win the last two games, against the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

The Chicago Bulls are the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and DeMar DeRozan is a major reason for that. The only reason why he isn't ranked higher in the NBA MVP ladder is because his teammate Zach LaVine has put up an MVP-caliber season himself.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Overall: Games played - 34; Games won - 18; Games lost - 16

Last Week: PPG - 24.0, APG - 5.3, RPG - 17.3

Overall: PPG - 25.7, APG - 7.0, RPG - 13.9

Last Week: FG% - 45.5%, SPG - 2.0, BPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 56.2%, SPG - 1.4, BPG - 0.8.

The reigning MVP Nikola Jokic might not win his second NBA MVP trophy this season, but is making still making headlines despite his team underwhelming.

He has been so historically great that it is impossible to ignore his exploits. The Denver Nuggets play like the worst team in NBA history when Jokic goes off the floor, but they are a top-five offense with Jokic playing. He currently has a PER (Player Efficiency Rating) of 32.2, which would shatter the All-Time record of 31.8.

A depleted Denver Nuggets squad took on the league-best Golden State Warriors on the road. They came out with a victory, thanks to a game-sealing block by Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets are fifth in the West, with an above .500 record despite missing two of three best players - Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic also averaged a monster 17.3 rebounds per game last week, with two outings of 20+ boards.

