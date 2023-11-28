NBA MVP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Nikola Jokic after Week 5

This 2023-24 NBA season has seen some early standout performances from the league's many star players. However, when all is said and done, only one player will take home the MVP award.

To win the award, players must remain in top shape through the long 82-game season. This factors in showing up against top competitions, playing back-to-back games, and having the season numbers to back up one's case.

With that said, here are the top five candidates for the NBA MVP after Week 5 in the league, as per Lineups' Andrew Norton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 candidates for NBA MVP after Week 5

#5. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic - Dallas Mavericks

Playing in his sixth season for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic is consistently producing top performances. Powered with a 10-6 record, Doncic is averaging 30.5 points (48.7% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range), 7.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The Mavericks are fifth in the Western Conference.

Doncic continues to be in the MVP race as he has remained excellent each season from his incredible scoring ability and his knack for securing rebounds and dishing out assists to his teammates.

#4. Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers

Without James Harden, Joel Embiid has led the Philadelphia 76ers to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The reigning 2023 NBA MVP has not slowed down in his eighth season, with him putting up 32.0 ppg (49.8% shooting, including 31.5% from 3-point range), 11.3 rpg and 6.6 apg.

Although his 3-point shooting efficiency is down compared to last year's numbers, the big man has remained a force down low, with only a few players capable of making things difficult for him. The defense also remains intact, with his rim protection and ability to defend in space.

#3. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is third on the list with yet another impressive season for the four-time NBA All-Star. Year after year, Tatum comes into the league with an improved game. This time, he has diversified his offense by posting up more instead of relying on his 3-point shot and his dribble penetration through pick-and-roll sets.

The result has paid dividends to the success of the Celtics as they are first in the Eastern Conference standings. In his seventh season with the team, Tatum is averaging 28.1 ppg (49.4% shooting, including 36.7% from 3-point range), 8.9 rpg and 4.1 apg.

#2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder

In his fifth season with the OKC Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 ppg (53.4% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range), 6.1 rpg and 6.2 apg.

The Thunder guard has impressed the entire league this season with his scoring outbursts and ability to play defense at the point guard position.

The Thunder are second in the Western Conference standings with an 11-5 record. Ranked second on the list, Gilgeous-Alexander's two-way ability has earned him this position high up in the race.

#1. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets

Lastly, Nikola Jokic is first on the list as the Denver Nuggets center has shown no signs of slowing down coming off his 2023 NBA championship. The star center averages 28.8 ppg (56.8% shooting, including 31.1% from 3-point range), 13.4 rpg and 8.9 apg.

Playing without Jamal Murray (hamstring injury), the Nuggets big man has played at an elite level to keep the team afloat in the Western Conference standings (third place).